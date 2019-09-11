Tuesday’s episode of “Bachelor In Paradise” wasn’t exactly paradise for bachelor Luke Stone.

During the show’s climactic rose ceremony, Stone earned the dubious distinction of being the first person on any of the “Bachelor” shows to offer a rose to someone and have it rejected.

Stone presented the rose to model Bri Barnes, but she turned it down, saying, “Knowing what this rose represents, I can’t say yes to it.”

“BIP” host Chris Harrison tried to help Stone out of the embarrassing jam, but instead may have had upped the cringe factor higher even higher.

“Well, this has never happened before,” Harrison said. “Is there anyone else who would like Luke’s rose tonight? Anyone?”

Spoiler alert: No one did.

As Stone was being driven away from the Mexican resort where the show is filmed, he tried to minimize any distress.

“I’m fine, actually. I think I made the right decision,” he said. “That’s ‘Paradise.’ You can’t assume it’s going to work out. I shot my shot, man.”

Stone sought comfort in Twitter after the show to make light of the rebuff.

Got a rose laying around if anyone wants it 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Luke Stone (@LukeStoneDC) September 11, 2019