Dean’s Mustache Takes Over 'Bachelor In Paradise'

Paradise isn’t as relaxing as it seems. “Here To Make Friends” hosts Claire Fallon and Emma Gray replay the emotional rollercoaster that was the second week of “Bachelor in Paradise.” This week, Bachelor Nation was gifted with a highly anticipated mustached arrival, the heartwarming acceptance of one bachelorette’s sexuality and the start to a dramatic altercation with a piñata. Now, your hosts are back to predict which couple will most likely end up engaged — and whose time may be over.