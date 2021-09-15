The Next Star Of ABC's 'The Bachelor' May Be This Orthopedic Sales Rep

ABC Clayton Echard, a contestant on the upcoming season of "The Bachelorette," is reportedly also going to be the next star of "The Bachelor."

The next season of “The Bachelorette” won’t premiere until Oct. 19, but the producers have reportedly already picked one of Michelle Young’s suitors to be the next star of “The Bachelor.”

Variety is reporting that producers have already picked Clayton Echard, a 28-year-old orthopedic sales representative from Eureka, Missouri, to star on the ABC reality show’s 26th season.

The publication said multiple sources confirmed off the record that Echard was ABC’s pick. A source at Warner Bros. declined to comment on the casting to HuffPost.

Variety said that Echard won’t officially be announced as “The Bachelor” anytime soon since Young’s season hasn’t officially aired.

Still, E! Online reported on Wednesday that a film crew was seen filming a promotional video outside Echard’s home in Eureka.

Fans will get their first official glimpse of Echard on “The Bachelorette,” but, according to his Instagram page, he’s a self-described “former freestyle rapper and washed-up athlete.”

Heavy.com reported that the “washed-up athlete” comment is a joking reference to Echard’s football career.

He played college football at University of Missouri, starting as a defensive lineman before transitioning to tight end. In 2016, he took part in Seattle’s rookie minicamp as a tryout but failed to make the team.

Echard’s LinkedIn page said he’s been a full-line sales representative for Stryker Orthopaedics for the past five years.