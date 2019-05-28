Latest ‘Bachelorette’ Episode Brings More Than A Nugget Of Drama

Can the hosts of HuffPost’s “Here To Make Friends” steal you away for a minute? Claire Fallon and Emma Gray are handing out superlatives for this week’s episode of “The Bachelorette,” including the least-mourned departure and who needs to reconsider their entire life motto. They’ve also picked out a new front-runner who could win it all. Plus, more evidence that Mike Johnson should be the next Bachelor.
This week’s events exposed some serious shortcomings in American education — namely, penmanship (we’re looking at your Post-its, Connor) and sex ed. And while possessive drama unfolds, John Paul Jones sticks to his nuggets.
Find full episodes of “Here To Make Friends” here.
