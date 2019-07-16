NOW PLAYING

‘Bachelorette’ Fantasy Suites Week Takes An Extreme Turn

The hosts of “Here To Make Friends” can’t believe they’re waking up next to you. Claire Fallon and Emma Gray hand out superlatives in what was itself a superlative episode of the “Bachelorette,” including the best dating role model and the most satisfying one-liner to emerge from Hannah’s disastrous (and, mercifully, final) date with Luke. Find full episodes of “Here To Make Friends” on Apple, Google, Spotify, and Acast #TheBachelorette #TheBachelor