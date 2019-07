NOW PLAYING

‘Bachelorette’ Finale: Why The Real Winner Is Hannah

The hosts of “Here To Make Friends” are giving the final rose to you, Hannah Brown. Claire Fallon and Emma Gray relive the superlative award-winning moments from the historic “Bachelorette” ending, from the most romantic moment of the finale to the cameo that changed the course of the season. Find full episodes of “Here To Make Friends” on Apple, Google, Spotify, and Acast #TheBachelorette #TheBachelor