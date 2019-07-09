NOW PLAYING

Bachelorette’ Hometowns: Hannah Meets The In-Laws

Family is everything to the hosts of “Here To Make Friends.” Claire Fallon and Emma Gray tour the sites of Hometown week, from the biggest panel of character witnesses to Peter’s actual true love (we don’t mean Hannah, or his family, either). This week, Hannah meets four sets of potential in-laws, who range in supportiveness on a scale from Wyatt to Weber. While Mr. and Mrs. Peter pick out china patterns, the Jeds just want her gone. In Georgia, Luke calls on his prayer group to some serious damage control. And boy, do they lay it on thick — even thicker than Tyler, whose sunscreen application seems more focused on the rubdown than UV protection. At the rose ceremony, Hannah breaks the rules and brings all four guys into fantasy suites week. But which one is careening toward a mental breakdown? Find full episodes of “Here To Make Friends” on Apple, Google, Spotify, and Acast #TheBachelorette #TheBachelor