'Bachelorette' Contestant Josh Seiter Dead At 36

Josh Seiter, a 2015 contestant on “The Bachelorette,” has died at 36, his family said in a heart-wrenching Instagram tribute on Monday.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua’s unexpected passing,” they wrote. “As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world. His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone.”

While Seiter was sent home during Week 1 of “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season, he was able to channel the reality TV attention into a robust social media following and modeling career.

“Although our heartache at Joshua’s passing pains up beyond measure, we find comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace,” his family’s statement continued. “We hope and pray that his spirit can continue to live on in the pictures and words on this page, which we will leave up for the time being. While we do that, we would kindly ask for privacy as we grieve.”

Seiter’s family did not disclose a cause of death but did direct “anybody who is experiencing a mental health crisis and needs help” to mental health resources at the end of the statement.

Josh Seiter pictured in an April 7 Instagram post. His family shared news of his death on Monday. Instagram/Josh Seiter

Prior to his death, Seiter had been public about his mental health struggles online.

In a 2021 Instagram post, he identified himself as a “suicide attempt survivor” but told followers, “I refuse to give up.” In the caption, Seiter also disclosed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, generalized anxiety disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Seiter’s final Instagram post was a smiling selfie shared last week. It was captioned, “Surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile.”