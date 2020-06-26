Looks like the ABC reality hit “The Bachelorette” will be the first major TV show to head back into production amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular show is getting ready to film its new season with star Clare Crawley after months of delays, a source close to the production confirmed to HuffPost. Variety was the first to report the news.

With the pandemic still a reality, the reality show will be filmed with what the trade paper called “heavy-duty safety precautions.”

For instance, the cast will film the season in one isolated location where everyone ― cast and crew alike ― can be quarantined.

People involved in the production will be subject to tests before shooting starts, as well as regular testing and temperature checks during the shoot itself.

“The cast will start traveling very soon because there has to be a quarantine period,” a person familiar with the production told Variety.

No exact date has been announced for the show’s premiere date, but ABC said it will air Tuesday nights in the fall.