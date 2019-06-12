We know you can see yourself starting to fall in love with the hosts of “Here To Make Friends.” Claire Fallon and Emma Gray take stock of this week’s episode of “The Bachelorette,” the steamiest makeout, the milkiest boy — yes, there is one — and the greatest one-liner insult you probably missed because you were too distracted by our winner for best smile. Also: Was the one-on-one with Luke P. the most infuriating date in Bachelor Nation history?