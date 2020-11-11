First 'Bachelorette' Trista Sutter Reveals Producer Secret Uncovered At Her Wedding

“So, it’s a TV show. It’s always going to be a TV show. It’s getting more of a TV show, I feel, like compared to how it was, you know, back in the day,” she added.

While Trista also said that her wedding was “super fun,” she’s far from the first person within the franchise or watching from the outside to remark on the interference of producers on the “reality” of the series.

In the wake of the most recent drama on “The Bachelorette” featuring Clare Crawley, Crawley’s friend and former “Bachelorette” contestant Michelle Money told Us Weekly’s podcast “Here For The Right Reasons” that “production is totally doing [Clare] dirty.”

“The way that they’re editing this storyline is so out of context that it’s just so frustrating as her friend to sit by [and watch]. It’s like [production] has no moral compass,” she explained.