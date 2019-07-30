A Nation Divided: Bachelorette vs. Democratic Debate

In a cruel twist of fate, Americans were forced to make a painful choice Tuesday night, choosing between viewing the latest debate featuring Democratic presidential hopefuls or the “Bachelorette” finale.
Over on ABC, Hannah Brown was making up her mind between Tyler Cameron and Jed Wyatt. On CNN, meanwhile, 10 Democrats jockeyed for backing from voters as they sparred on health care, energy, immigration and other issues.
Some particularly talented multitaskers opted to view both at the same time. But many took to Twitter to vent at the heartless overlords at the two networks for scheduling the two to air at the exact same time:
