A Nation Divided: Bachelorette vs. Democratic Debate

In a cruel twist of fate, Americans were forced to make a painful choice Tuesday night, choosing between viewing the latest debate featuring Democratic presidential hopefuls or the “Bachelorette” finale.

Over on ABC, Hannah Brown was making up her mind between Tyler Cameron and Jed Wyatt. On CNN, meanwhile, 10 Democrats jockeyed for backing from voters as they sparred on health care, energy, immigration and other issues.

Some particularly talented multitaskers opted to view both at the same time. But many took to Twitter to vent at the heartless overlords at the two networks for scheduling the two to air at the exact same time:

US citizens trying to switch back and forth between the Dem debate and The Bachelorette finale pic.twitter.com/cLJscNFtXb — sam (@taymakeusadrink) July 31, 2019

My brain trying to keep up with the Dem Debate and Bachelorette Finale at the same time pic.twitter.com/W1yV7Dnp6b — tree leo (@treedom_) July 31, 2019

my timeline is all the dem debate and the bachelorette pic.twitter.com/Qb1IRYqNKh — Sarah (@SarahCalise) July 31, 2019

People watching People watching

The bachelorette The debate

🤝

Suffering — Mads Rundlett 🤠 (@madsruns) July 31, 2019

Whichever democratic presidential candidate gets the rose is the one who wins the primary AND an elaborate romantic helicopter ride over a waterfall in Belize At Sunset — David X. Teicher (@Aerocles) July 31, 2019

i want marianne to be the next bachelorette — josie duffy rice (@jduffyrice) July 31, 2019

Whoever scheduled the dem debate during the bachelorette finale obviously does not care about the millennial vote — hannah (@hannnahgross) July 31, 2019

The combination of debate tweets and The Bachelorette tweets on my timeline is a wild ride right now. I’m pretty sure Beto brought a guitar and Marianne Williamson is handing out her final rose. — Sarah Beth (@trisarahtoops) July 31, 2019

How much did Trump pay for the dem debate to be on the same night as the Bachelorette so the viewing numbers would go down? — erin 🌵 (@erin_osully) July 31, 2019

The current state of America can best be summed up by CNN placing a Democratic primary debate against The Bachelorette finale. — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) July 30, 2019