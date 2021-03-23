Dad Finds Out What Else Rolls Downhill After Popping Open SUV's Trunk

Caution: Contents may have shifted during travel.

A YouTuber named Frank shared footage this week of what happened when he popped the trunk on his SUV.

“I opened the back of my car and my daughter’s entire bucket of softballs dumped out and rolled all...the...way...down the our hill,” he wrote when he posted the video on Sunday, adding that the hill was almost a quarter of a mile long.

As his video, first spotted by digg, shows, Frank cried: “No no no no no!” followed by a situationally appropriate profanity: