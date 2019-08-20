Back-to-school season is in full swing, which means social media is filled with funny photos of parents giddily bidding their kids adieu.
But these vlogger parents took their end-of-summer joy to a new level. Penn and Kim Holderness of The Holderness Family YouTube channel released a parody of* ’N Sync’s “Bye Bye Bye” to send their kids back to the classroom.
Watch the above video for some standout lines like, “I love you endlessly, but I’m out of activities. So now it’s time to leave and get on that bus.”
