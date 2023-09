9 Back-To-School Items That Are Selling Fast On Amazon

Five Star college-ruled spiral notebook

Like literally thousands of 5-star reviewers , I swore by Five Star notebooks when I was in school because of their durable , rip-free paper (that still tore out easily when I wanted it to) and sturdy, waterproof cover. This version is five-subject with 200 sheets of paper, essentially containing five notebooks in one. I love this feature because it keeps all your subjects organized in one place, so it's easy to flip between courses and you never run the risk of accidentally grabbing the wrong notebook on the way to class. It sports plastic dividers between each subject so you'll have built-in folders and even has a Study App so you can easily digitize your notes. In short: This is the notebook to get. It's available in six colors.Five Star also offers one subject notebooks if you prefer, and this pack of six is a great option.