ShoppingParenting Back To Schoolschool

9 Back-To-School Items That Are Selling Fast On Amazon

Whether you're buying for yourself or a loved one, these are no-brainers to stock up on.
Emily Ruane
Amazon

Back to school is an exciting time full of hopes and goals for the upcoming year — plus some understandable nerves about the teachers, courses and classmates that await. That’s why it’s extra important to start the year off right with the right supplies, whether you’re buying for your kid, grandchild or yourself, to help ensure they get off on the right foot.

Read on for some bestselling Amazon back-to-school picks, from writing utensils to a beloved ergonomic seat cushion and an endlessly nostalgic slinky. We found them on lists for bestsellers and “movers and shakers” on Amazon, so they’re some of the most popular products around right now.

HuffPost may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
These bestselling #2 pencils
Reviewers declare these the perfect pencils due to their smooth writing, smudge-free lead, quality eraser and easy sharpening, all at an affordable price point. In fact, many say that these are the only pencils they'll buy. The fact that they come pre-sharpened is a welcome cherry on top. By the way, folks love these so much that one reviewer actually wrote a poem in praise of the Ticonderoga pencils, and you wouldn't be wrong to check the ode out. They're available in various pack sizes.
$3.29+ at Amazon (originally $6.59)
2
Amazon
Highly rated Sharpie highlighters
Folks deem these vibrant highlighters their favorite markers thanks to their smear-free writing that doesn't bleed through the page. They're a must-have for studying and note-taking — and best of all, they come in a variety of color packs, so you can grab whatever best serves your needs. Want an assortment of shades so you can switch colors at will? You got it. Want a pack of only pink or blue? Sharpie's got you. They're available as a pack of 12 and in six colors/assortments.
$9.31 at Amazon (originally $17.93)
3
Amazon
An essential Post-It pack
I don't know about you, but I would be lost without my Post-Its, and reviewers agree. These are sticky enough to move, remove and re-stick again and again, whether you're using them for organizing papers, jotting down notes and reminders or drawing up to-do lists. Their fun colors — tropical-themed orange, pink, and green — make them that much more satisfying to use. (If you prefer classic yellow Post-Its, no sweat: Here is a highly-rated option.) These measure 3 inches by 3 inches and the pack comes with three Post-It pads.
$2.39 at Amazon (originally $4.41)
4
Amazon
Bic refillable mechanical pencils
These mechanical pencils are endlessly refillable and promise to deliver smudge-free writing with erasers that work cleanly and smoothly. Reviewers especially love this pack's pastel colors, which help add some cute personality to often stressful school days. (If you prefer a classic black for your mechanical pencils, check out this deal!) This pack includes 24 mechanical pencils, with three pieces of graphite refills per pencil.
$6.49 at Amazon (originally $9.99)
5
Amazon
First and last day of school chalkboard sign
This cute sign has two sides: One dedicated to your child's first day of school and hopes for the upcoming grade, and the other to their last day of school and reflections on the past year. Fill it out with your kid and have them pose with it for some school-aged photos that will be as adorable as they are nostalgic as they grow older. It comes with three pieces of chalk, though some reviewers snagged their own chalk markers for more writing options (these are a nice bestselling option).

PS: While these photos are sweet mementos for your family, read this before you post them publicly.
$9.97 at Amazon (originally $14.95)
6
Amazon
ComfiLife orthopedic seat cushion
This gel-enhanced seat cushion promises to help support your tailbone and back — especially crucial for college and graduate school students who spend so much of their time hunched over desks studying. It's available in three colors.
$47.95+ at Amazon (originally $59.95)
7
Amazon
Five Star college-ruled spiral notebook
Like literally thousands of 5-star reviewers, I swore by Five Star notebooks when I was in school because of their durable, rip-free paper (that still tore out easily when I wanted it to) and sturdy, waterproof cover. This version is five-subject with 200 sheets of paper, essentially containing five notebooks in one. I love this feature because it keeps all your subjects organized in one place, so it's easy to flip between courses and you never run the risk of accidentally grabbing the wrong notebook on the way to class. It sports plastic dividers between each subject so you'll have built-in folders and even has a Study App so you can easily digitize your notes. In short: This is the notebook to get. It's available in six colors.

Five Star also offers one subject notebooks if you prefer, and this pack of six is a great option.
$5.59+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
Bostitch electric pencil sharpener
Gone are the days of painstakingly sharpening pencils by hand. Now, this little electric sharpener can do the trick for you. It features a powerful tiny motor and a high-capacity tray for pencil shavings so you can quickly sharpen your pencils and get back to it. Reviewers love this thing so much that they literally call it perfect. It's available in seven colors.
$14.88+ at Amazon (originally $24.49)
9
Amazon
The Original Slinky spring toy
This Original Slinky is currently a bestseller, and if you can remember just how fun and satisfying playing with a slinky can be at any age, it's no surprise. Plus, it may just help with fostering creativity and combatting writer's block. This is made of metal and measures 2.75 inches in diameter.
$3.59 at Amazon (originally $4.99)

Before You Go

A cord-organizing leather travel wallet

Electronics Organizers That Are Perfect For Work, School Or Travel

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE