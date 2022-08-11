The Best Back To School Sales To Shop Right Now

Save massively on school supplies, clothing and electronics from Target, Amazon and more.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

You might have already received your classroom supply lists and amped up your coffee purchases in preparation for back-to-school season. But, before you make that annual migration to the busy aisles of your closest office supply store, might we suggest shopping these last minute back-to-school deals so you and your student can save a little cash in the process?

Some of your favorite major retailers like Old Navy, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering steep price cuts on everything from fresh packs of No. 2 pencils, new notebooks filled with crisp college-ruled pages and graphing calculators that normally cost you a pretty penny. You can even shop some uniform-friendly clothing, dorm room essentials, trendy pairs of shoes and the latest items in tech.

Amazon
Amazon
Amazon is featuring an ongoing lineup of back-to-school sales that include everything from classroom supplies to electronics, backpacks, clothing and more. Check back regularly to see new items added to the list of savings.
Get up to 61% off at Amazon
Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed, Bath & Beyond
Now through Sept. 30, you can save up to 50% off on select college essentials including bedding, food storage, coffee makers and even a second generation Google Nest (along with up to 80% off the warehouse clearance section.) Plus, Bed Bath & Beyond's College Savings Pass allows you to save an additional 20% on every regular purchase that you make.
Get up to 50% off at Bed Bath & Beyond
Best Buy
Best Buy
Right now, you can snag some of the biggest deals in electronics from Best Buy. Their ongoing selection includes laptops, speakers, monitors, headphones, dorm room appliances and more, as well as top deals of the day.
Get the deals at Best Buy
Boutique Rugs
Boutique Rugs
Update any college apartment or dorm space with one of the many featured rugs that are currently up to 80% off, as well as 20% off select home decor items. This sale is ongoing. Use the code SCHOOL20 at checkout.
Get up to 80% off at Boutique Rugs
Stasher
Stasher
Right now, everything on the Stasher website is25% off, including their best-selling bundles and newly released storage bags. These endlessly reusable silicone bags are great for packing lunches and storing leftovers on busy school nights.
Get up to 25% off at Stasher
HP
HP
For all your gadget, tech and electronic needs, get up to 77% off on some HP's latest tech offerings, including their Pavilion laptop, plus receive free gifts whenever you purchase select PCs. Additionally, you receive an extra 5% off select products with a spending of $599 or more whenever you use code SCHOOLHP5, or an extra 10% off select products with a spending of $1,099 or more whenever you use code SCHOOLHP10. These deals are ongoing.
Get up to 77% off at HP
Icebreaker
Icebreaker
Enjoy 35% off sitewide on the natural fiber selections from Icebreaker until Aug. 15, no code needed. This sustainable brand features classic clothing basics for men, women and children including T-shirts, outerwear and intimates.
Get up to 35% off at Icebreaker
Kohl's
Kohl’s
If you're looking for school-year essentials for your kiddo, Kohl's is currently offering up to 40% off on uniforms, up to 25% off on socks and underwear for kids, at least 20% off on backpacks and even more savings in their kids' clearance section. Plus, current Kohl's members get an additional $10 off on purchases of $50 or more. These sales are ongoing.
Get up to 40% off at Kohl's
Lenovo
Lenovo
Now through Aug. 15, you can get up to 70% offand free shipping on sought-after items such as Chromebooks, tablets, gaming accessories and phones from trusted names in tech, as well as laptop cases and backpacks. Plus, teachers and students can enjoy additional savings beginning at $25 off on purchases of $500 or more when using code BTS2022.
Get up to 70% off at Lenovo
Moroccanoil
Moroccanoil
For a limited time, you can stock up on the hydrating argan oil-infused shampoos and conditioners from Moroccanoil. Liter sizes are 20% off whenever you use code LITERS22.
Get 20% off at Moroccanoil
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart is currently featuring a number of savings on back-to-school items like up to 75% off on select school supplies, essentials starting at just 15 cents and significant rollback pricing on a wide selection of items for the classroom and office.
Get up to 75% off at Walmart
Office Depot
Office Depot
The dependable source for all things school- and office-related is offering up to 60% off on their best-selling school supplies including notebooks, backpacks, graphing calculators, binders and more. These deals are ongoing, so check back regularly.
Get up to 60% off at Office Depot
Old Navy
Old Navy
Get 30% off your first Old Navy purchase, including clearance items, now through Aug. 12. (Plus, earn five points for every $1 spent.) You can shop the site’s huge selection of back-to-school clothes for girls and boys as well as school accessories like backpacks and more.
Get 30% off Old Navy
Pair of Thieves
Pair of Thieves
Pair of Thieves specializes in all things loungewear and basics for men. From now through Sept. 30, get 15% off on the brand's best-selling T-shirts, underwear, socks and more whenever you use code PROMO15 at checkout.
Get up to 15% off at Pair of Thieves
REI
REI
Right now, you can save up to 40% off on select clothing for kids at REI. Shop activewear, T-shirts and other warm weather essentials just in time for the weather to cool down.
Get up to 40% off at REI
Staples
Staples
A longtime destination for school-supply shopping, Staples is currently offering up to 35% on select supplies such as ball-point pens, binders, notebooks, glue sticks and more. These sales are ongoing.
Get up to 35% off at Staples
Target
Target
Target is currently offering up to 30% off on a wide selection of back-to-school must-haves like lunch boxes, pencil cases, uniform-friendly clothing, classroom items and more. Plus, teachers save 15% on all classroom supplies with a Target Circle membership. You can also shop Target's top deals, which include major discounts on Apple products, dorm room essentials, clothing and kitchenware. All of these sales are ongoing.
Get up to 30% off at Target
The Container Store
The Container Store
Save 15% on every purchase or 25% when you spend $200 or more at The Container Store, which features a collection of storage solutions, desk arrangements, and organizing items to help any college student maximize their dorm room space. This offer is ongoing and available when you text CLASS to 22922 and join the Organized Insider program.
Get up to 25% off at The Container Store
Thousand Fell
Thousand Fell
Now through Aug. 17, save 20% sitewide on this sustainable shoe brand that specializes in the perfect everyday sneakers for men and women. Make sure to use code HIGHSUMMER20 at checkout.
Get 20% off at Thousand Fell
Brandless
Brandless
Brandless features a wide selection of affordable dorm room essentials from cleaning products and self-care items to kitchenware and more. Now through Aug. 31, get 40% select products whenever you spend $40 or more, plus receive free shipping. Make sure to use U2SCHOOL at checkout.
Get up to 40% off at Brandless
Vionic
Vionic
Now through Aug. 14, Vionic, a shoe brand that specializes in supportive and podiatrist-approved footwear, is offering 50% off on select pairs of slippers as part of the brand’s National Lazy Day sale.
Get up to 50% off at Vionic
Ashley Homestore
Ashley Homestore
From Aug. 16 through Sept. 13, you can save up to 40% on everything at Ashley Homestore. (Plus, for every $1,000 spent, you can save an additional $150 off or receive 0% interest for 60 months with no money down, and you can also get up to 50% off ready-to-ship items.) This is the perfect time to update the furniture your kid has outgrown or snag a new mattress for yourself.
Get up to 50% off at Ashley Homestore

