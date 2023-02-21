“Back to the Future” is back — or rather, it was, for one brief moment.

Fans delighted in seeing Lea Thompson, Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited at Fan Expo in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday. Even Tom Wilson, who played Biff Tannen in the 1985 film, joined the fun — which Thompson chronicled online.

“My favorite, favorite guy ever,” Thompson said to Wilson in one of the videos.

“I love this lady,” replied Wilson. “It’s so great to see you. It’s so fabulous.”

Thompson then proceeded to ask Wilson if she was a “butthead,” an insult his character frequently doled out in the celebrated trilogy, only for him to double down — and playfully knock on the actor’s head, inquiring: “Hello, anybody home?”

Thompson played Lorraine Baines McFly in the original film, which saw her son Marty McFly (Fox) travel through time to the 1950s alongside friend and mad scientist Doc Brown (Lloyd) only to encounter his young parents — and his father’s high-school bully.

Wilson, who portrayed the rage-filled Hill Valley High School tyrant, has since taken to stand-up comedy. He endearingly kissed Thompson on the forehead after ribbing her in the video, as the two have stayed friends since filming the iconic Robert Zemeckis trilogy.

“Look who’s here!” Thompson said in a video with Lloyd. “Look what the cat dragged in!”

Fox commented on the gathering on his own Instagram account and reportedly captioned an Instagram story to admit he loves “these FanExpo events and seeing some of my favorite people like Lea, Tom, Chris and all you #bttf heads. Heavy,” according to KTLA 5.

Fox recently revealed that he kept his diagnosis secret from anybody but close friends and relatives for seven years.

As for Saturday’s celebratory reunion, Lloyed shared an image of all four actors on his own profile and wrote: “Found the flux capacitor. Brought us all back to 2023 just in time for @fanexpoportland.”

While some have been clamoring for a fourth installment in the franchise, it appears unlikely Fox will return to acting. And though he recently had an inspired idea for a future reboot, a Broadway adaptation will hit New York City far sooner: It’s set to open June 30.