Back-To-Work Dresses That Feel Like You're Still In Pajamas

You may not be able to wear a nightgown to the office, but you can come close to feeling like you’re in one.

The end of summer 2021 is rapidly approaching, which for many of us means it’s almost time to return to in-person work.

But after more than a year of work-from-home life, the transition back to the office will inevitably pose several challenges, from figuring out childcare to learning how to socialize with co-workers again. And of course there’s the dreaded question: What the hell am I going to wear?

Indeed, there’s been a reevaluation of dress codes in corporate America amid the pandemic, as many people realized they could still do their jobs effectively in pajamas. It seems those stiff suits and highly structured dresses may be a thing of the past for a number of office workers.

Still, that doesn’t mean sweatpants will be acceptable in-person work attire for all. Instead, we’re seeing an era of compromise between the constricting corporate wardrobes of the past and everyone’s favorite stretchy WFH wear.

“Hybrid dressing,” “workleisure” and “power casual” are among the new terms to describe 2021 office dress codes. Think soft materials, loose silhouettes, stretchy waistbands and billowy skirts.

Fortunately, there are many ensembles on the market that strike this comfortable balance ― especially with dresses.

You may not be able to wear a nightgown to work, but you can come close to feeling like you’re in one. We’ve rounded up some back-to-work dresses with a WFH flair.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
Loft
Get the Floral Side Tie Swing Dress for $89.50.
2
Amazon
Get the AUSELILY Women's Short Sleeve Pleated Loose Swing Casual Dress for $29.99.
3
Draper James
Get the Rosanne Shift Dress in Bluebell Magnolia for $135.
4
Lulus
Get the Westwood Cobalt Blue Half Sleeve Sheath Dress for $58.
5
Anthropologie
Get the Floral Mini Dress for $170.
6
Amazon
Get the DB MOON Summer Short Sleeve Dress for $28.89.
7
Banana Republic
Get the Ramie Popover Shirt Dress for $139.
8
Amazon
Get the MITILLY Summer Boho Polka Dot Sleeveless Swing Midi Dress for $31.99.
9
Anthropologie
Get the Maeve Pointelle Knit Mini Dress for $148.
10
Amazon
Get the Amazon Essentials Women's Sleeveless Woven Shirt Dress for $29.50.
11
Loft
Get the Swing Pocket Tee Dress for $69.50.
12
Amazon
Get the R.Vivimos Cotton Long Sleeved Dress for $26.99.
13
Lulus
Get the I'm the One Blue and White Striped Shirt Dress for $52.
14
Amazon
Get the ECOWISH Dresses Summer Casual Geometric Pattern Dress for $31.99.
15
ASOS
Get the Closet London Plus High Low Midi Dress for $103.
16
Amazon
Get the Lark & Ro Women's Classic Long Sleeve V-Neck Compact Matte Jersey Wrap Dress for $42.70.
17
M.M.LaFleur
Get the Slinky Knit Dylan Dress for $135.
18
ASOS
Get the ASOS Curve Batwing Twist Front Midi Skater Dress for $52.
19
Draper James
Get the Martina Popover Dress in Spring Ditsy Floral for $150.
20
Amazon
Get the Miselon Summer Casual Tshirt Dress for $26.99.
21
Lulus
Get the Favorite Tune Burgundy Faux Wrap Sweater Dress for $58.
22
Loft
Get the Floral Tiered V-Neck Midi Dress for $99.50.
Expert-Approved Long-Lasting Lip Products
FashionshoppingWork work from homedresses