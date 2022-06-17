Le Med Deluxe beach chair

This sweet beach chair from Le Med has a whopping six adjustable recline positions and also lays flat, making it perfect for soaking up the sun. It has lightweight wooden armrests and, of course, converts into a backpack for easy schlepping thanks to padded adjustable straps. A convenient safety clip keeps the chair closed when not in use, while the insulated zip cooler pocket on the back keeps your beverages and snacks fresh. The padded head rest is adjustable, so people of different heights can get comfy. Most chairs listed here have a weight capacity of 220-250 pounds, but this chair can hold up to 331 pounds.