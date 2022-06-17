Shopping

These Backpack Beach Chairs Offer Convenient Comfort

These compact, foldable beach chairs are available at REI, Amazon, L.L. Bean and more.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

A trip to the beach requires a fair amount of cumbersome gear. Between coolers full of snacks and drinks, towels, a change of clothing, umbrellas, tents and seating options, the journey from home to sand can be an arduous one.

Beach chairs in particular are notoriously clunky and difficult to carry; even the most lightweight options are bound to slam against your shins or get dragged through the dunes. There is, however, an easy but oft-forgotten solution: the backpack beach chair.

By slinging your beach chair on your back, your hands remain free to carry the rest of your necessities. And lest you think these beach chairs sacrifice form for function, rest assured that they are both cute and practical. Keep reading for an assortment of surprisingly chic and sensible backpack beach chairs at a range of price points.

1
Amazon
Rio steel backpack chair
This simple backpack chair from Rio has convenient adjustable padded backpack straps, four different reclining positions and a large storage pouch that is easily accessible while carried. It's made with powder-coated, durable rust-proof steel with solid hardwood armrests, and even includes a cup holder.
$49.99 at Amazon
2
West Elm
Business & Pleasure the Tommy chair
If you're drawn to vintage-inspired vibes, then this Business & Pleasure beach chair will make you feel like you're lounging by a boardwalk circa the 1920s. This chic and stylish seat has padded backpack straps to make the trek effortless, comes in four different colors and stripe patterns, and is made with premium hardwood with a weather-resistant coating and mold and water-resistant cotton canvas. It even has a large back pocket for objects like keys and phones that need safekeeping.
$299 at West Elm
3
Sunny Life
Le Med Deluxe beach chair
This sweet beach chair from Le Med has a whopping six adjustable recline positions and also lays flat, making it perfect for soaking up the sun. It has lightweight wooden armrests and, of course, converts into a backpack for easy schlepping thanks to padded adjustable straps. A convenient safety clip keeps the chair closed when not in use, while the insulated zip cooler pocket on the back keeps your beverages and snacks fresh. The padded head rest is adjustable, so people of different heights can get comfy. Most chairs listed here have a weight capacity of 220-250 pounds, but this chair can hold up to 331 pounds.
$140 at Sunny Life
4
Food52
Picnic Time Monaco backpack beach chair
Sink into Picnic Time's comfortable beach chair and relax the day away. It features an extra-wide seat made of sturdy polyester canvas and a cushy pillow. The lightweight aluminum frame reclines in six different positions and has an armrest cupholder. The shoulder-friendly backpack straps are just icing on the cake.
$150.95 at Food52
5
REI
REI Co-op Outward Classic Low Lawn Chair
Channel the nostalgia of lawn chairs past with this sunny updated version from REI. It may look simply designed, but it features both backpack straps, a carry handle and a secure latch system to keep it closed while carrying. Just be sure to buy quickly — it's been discontinued and won't be restocked once it sells out!
$44.93 at REI (originally $89.95)
6
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean backpack beach chair
You can't go wrong with iconic brand L.L. Bean and their classic beach chair. It has four reclining positions and backpack straps, with weather-resistant plywood armrests — you never know when a summer storm will hit! It has a strong yet lightweight aluminum frame that won't weigh you down while trekking about.
$89 at L.L. Bean
7
Amazon
Sport-Brella SunSoul folding backpack beach chair
Take a load off with Sport-Brella's sleek, high-quality beach chair. It has a lightweight aluminum frame and water-resistant, easy-to-clean nylon fabric. It has three different recliner angles and comes with a cup holder and extra large utility pocket for all your personal items as well as padded backpack straps for easy transport. It's a great option for those looking for more a more straightforward, simple look that is also aesthetically pleasing.
$79.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Rio lace -up backpack beach chair
Put a little twist on the everyday beach chair with this lace-up option from Rio. It adds a bit of flair and visual interest to otherwise nondescript seating. Not only does the lace suspension add a bit of a nautical vibe, but it provides extra support for your torso as well. Durable and lightweight, this chair has four recline options, adjustable backpack shoulder straps, a cup holder and a large storage pouch.
$63.86 at Amazon
