20 Back-To-School Backpacks On Sale For Under $55

We found deals for the 2020 school year at retailers like Amazon and Walmart.

We found back-to-school sales on backpacks at retailers like Amazon and Walmart.
Parents, teachers and students are preparing for the beginning of an uncertain school year, but there are still some things you can do to bring some normalcy to these strange times.

Whether you’re getting kids ready for in-person classes, remote learning or a hybrid of the two, chances are your annual back-to-school shopping looks a bit different this year. You’re likely looking to get back-to-school clothes and supplies online rather than going to stores, and you might be thinking about getting items you haven’t needed in the past — like a kids desk so you can set up a workspace that’s all their own.

You also might be shopping for a backpack with extra storage or even a rolling backpack (we found this top-rated backpack with wheels for $54 on Amazon) if your kid won’t have access to a locker this year. Because nobody wants to break the bank during back-to-school shopping, we found 20 backpacks on sale for under $55 from major retailers like Amazon and Walmart.

Take a look:

20
A top-rated backpack
Amazon
Find this JanSport SuperBreak One backpack for $35 on Amazon.
19
A top-rated backpack with wheels
Amazon
Find this Targus Compact rolling backpack for $54 on Amazon.
18
A fashionable "Frozen 2" backpack
Walmart
Find this "Frozen 2" Elsa and Anna backpack with lunch bag for $15 at Walmart.
17
This matching backpack and lunchbox set
Etsy
Find this Oliver and Olivia Kids personalized sloth backpack and lunchbox set for $20 on Etsy.
16
A classic canvas backpack
Zappos
Find this Herschel Supply Co. Kids Heritage Youth backpack for $44 at Zappos.
15
A Lego backpack
Zappos
Find this LEGO classic backpack for $55 at Zappos.
14
A printed backpack with wheels
Amazon
Find this J World laptop rolling backpack for $48 on Amazon.
13
A sporty style backpack
Zappos
Find this Nike Kids Elemental backpack for $32 at Zappos.
12
A cute bumble-bee backpack
Amazon
Find this Skip Hop Toddler backpack for $20 on Amazon.
11
A rolling backpack with plenty of pockets
Amazon
Find this Everest Deluxe wheeled backpack for $31 on Amazon.
10
This super cool Avengers backpack
Walmart
Find this Avengers backpack with matching lunch bag for $15 at Walmart.
9
This personalized printed backpack
Etsy
Find this Southern Peach Co. personalized kids backpack for $23 on Etsy.
8
A budget-friendly backpack
Amazon
Find this Everest Luggage basic backpack for $9 on Amazon.
7
A cute backpack on wheels
Etsy
Find this embroidered owl rolling luggage backpack for $50 on Etsy.
6
A sporty backpack with plenty of space
Zappos
Find this Nike Brasilia medium backpack for $45 at Zappos.
5
This chic canvas backpack
Etsy
Find this Hannah canvas backpack for $33 on Etsy.
4
A small backpack with wheels
Amazon
Find this Rockland rolling backpack for $28 on Amazon.
3
A simple backpack
Amazon
Find this AmazonBasics classic school backpack for $18 on Amazon.
2
A personalized printed backpack
Etsy
Find this Southern Peach Co. printed backpack for $23 on Etsy.
1
This dinosaur-printed backpack
Amazon
Find this Vaschy preschool backpack for $25 on Amazon.
