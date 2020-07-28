HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Finds We found back-to-school sales on backpacks at retailers like Amazon and Walmart.

Parents, teachers and students are preparing for the beginning of an uncertain school year, but there are still some things you can do to bring some normalcy to these strange times.

Whether you’re getting kids ready for in-person classes, remote learning or a hybrid of the two, chances are your annual back-to-school shopping looks a bit different this year. You’re likely looking to get back-to-school clothes and supplies online rather than going to stores, and you might be thinking about getting items you haven’t needed in the past — like a kids desk so you can set up a workspace that’s all their own.

You also might be shopping for a backpack with extra storage or even a rolling backpack (we found this top-rated backpack with wheels for $54 on Amazon) if your kid won’t have access to a locker this year. Because nobody wants to break the bank during back-to-school shopping, we found 20 backpacks on sale for under $55 from major retailers like Amazon and Walmart.