Meet the Backstreet Boys: social distancing edition.

The iconic five-part boy band got together for a coronavirus benefit concert aired by iHeartRadio and Fox on Sunday, with all five members dialing in from their respective homes.

The “Living Room Concert for America,” hosted by Elton John, featured a star-studded lineup of singers who were all streaming performances from home to raise money for charities that support groups battling the pandemic.

Viewers of the commercial-free stream were asked to support two charitable organizations helping victims and first responders during the pandemic: Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The Backstreet Boys’ performance featured all five members in five different places belting out their classic “I Want It That Way” hit, and even included special guest appearances from Kevin Richardson’s and Nick Carter’s kids.

Brian Littrell kicked off the show with the tune’s opening line from his home in Atlanta, before throwing to Carter in Las Vegas, Richardson and AJ McLean at their homes in Los Angeles, and Howie Dorough in Orlando, for a surreal coronavirus-era rendition of the ’90s classic.

Check out their performance below.