11 Outdoor Games That Will Make Your House The Coolest On The Block

In every neighborhood, there’s always that one house that’s the “cool” place to be. You know the one: There’s a tangle of bikes in the front yard from kids who rode over a few blocks down. Adults congregate there too, dropping by to talk about the going-ons in the neighborhood and staying for a beer (or two).

Being the fun house has nothing to do with square footage, having a perfectly manicured yard or freshly baked brownies up for grabs. (OK fine, the brownies help.) The fun house always has games to play — that’s what makes it so inviting. If you want to get to know your neighbors or you plan on hosting a few summer shindigs with your friends, games are a must. Not sure what to play? We got you. Check out the 11 games rounded up here.