Just 42 Things That Will Make Hanging Out In Your Backyard Even Better

Promising items from this list include:
- Waterproof globe lights so your outdoor gatherings can continue long into the night
- Solar-powered Mason jar lights for placing around your backyard — on tables, along fences and railings or on stair steps — to liven up evenings and make you nostalgic for nights spent catching fireflies as a kid
- Outdoor-themed decorative throw pillow covers that can go right over those boring pillows currently being used outside.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Waterproof globe lights
Reviewers note that you should remove the bulbs before stringing up the strands and then install the bulbs.Promising review:
"I am loving my new lights! Just got them up in time for hanging out on the back deck for springtime. They give a great outdoor cafe feel to my back deck.
I advise purchasing extra light bulbs when purchasing these lights. It comes with one extra, but they are extremely fragile/delicate. We ended up breaking four total during the hanging process." — charlee harris
And solar-powered mason jar lights
Since these are solar-powered, you'll need to place them in the sun to get them to light up. Five to eight hours of sun exposure will work if you want roughly eight hours of light. And if you don't want to do that, no worries, because they have a spot for an optional battery if you'd rather power them up without the sun.Promising review:
"I purchased these solar lights last weekend for my front porch space re-do, I absolutely love them! They are high-quality, and work great. I like that they have an on/off switch on the underside of the lid,
so I can turn them off when I’m finished using them for the night. I’m very happy with my purchase and will definitely recommend these to anyone." — Deborah M. Mehaffie
A chic outdoor patio set
It comes with the two chairs and small matching glass table.Promising review:
"Exactly what I was looking for. Construction seems sturdy. Dimensions and style were perfect for the small patio space I was looking to get use out of, and the egg shape of the chairs is very comfortable. I paired them with a seagrass outdoor rug, faux fur chair pads, a beanbag style poof footstool, and some boho throw pillows, and love how the space was instantly transformed. I highly recommend this set." — Baby blues
A durable, fast-drying outdoor area rug
It's super easy to clean — just wash it off with the garden hose if it gets dirty, and it'll dry in no time!Promising review:
"The colors are very nice, and you can just hose it off anytime. It certainly has brightened up the deck in my backyard
. Update: I have had this outdoor rug for over two months. It has been rained on many times, and so far, the rug is holding up great. I am planning on buying a second one! I love it." — Dr. Oceanfront
A high-voltage insect zapper
It has a range of up to 1,500 square feet!Promising review
: "Usually if I am outside with a group of people, the bugs come hunting for me and nobody else gets bitten if I am in the area. I got tired of putting on bug spray every time I go out on the patio, so I bought this to try and it has made a huge difference.
I turn it on for a little bit every night, even if I am not outside, and you can hear and see it doing its thing, and now I can sit out back and have no bug spray and nothing bothers me. Very effective product. On the recommendation of some other reviews, I also purchased a Black Flag Octenol Lure
to help attract even more bugs and I think it helps too." — Todd F
A cosmic-themed fire pit
It's made of thick durable steel and covered with rust-resistant, high-temperate pain. And the effect of the light shining through the moon and stars at night? Stunning.Promising review
: "Got this as part of our backyard renovation project. Shipping was super fast, received it earlier than expected. Large fire pit, super easy to assemble. It’s a sturdy piece! I read the reviews and decided to take some precautions — we drilled three drain holes at the base, fast and easy to do. We also bought a cover just in case. Used it the same day during a chilly NC night to watch an outdoor movie with friends and blankets in the backyard. Worked amazingly and kept us toasty. Love the cutouts! Friends asked where we got it all night. Would recommend to anyone!" — Isabel
One Man One Garage / Etsy
Or a tabletop glass fireplace
A bit of assembly is required when you first unpack this mini fireplace, but the pieces snap together pretty easily. You'll just need to provide your own fuel (this three-pack of Sterno cans
from Amazon will work just fine), and you can buy it with or without sand and rocks. The sand is needed to protect the wood base from direct heat, so you'll need to use some of your own if you don't get the deluxe kit. When not burning a fire, you can also just use this as a holder for a regular candle! One Man One Garage is a small business based in Nashville that was founded in 2013 and offers artisan designs, many of which also make great gifts.Promising review
: "Absolutely beautiful! I bought this for a friend, and she had a great time putting it together. The instructions were clear and easy to follow.
I got the deluxe box with extras, and it didn't disappoint! The wooden forks for the s'mores were perfect. The overall structure is sturdy and adds such an ambiance
, a perfect centerpiece while chatting it up for hours!
Definitely recommend." — Megan
And a pack of marshmallow roasting sticks
You can use these to roast hot dogs, small corn and veggie skewers too! For convenience, you can also pick up a Hershey's s'mores kit
that comes with everything you need to make them.Promising review
: "Roasted a lot of marshmallows on sticks and clothes hangers. The MalloMe sticks make it so much easier and more fun. First, they are compact, easy to carry, and easy to find in their own bag. Next, it is easy to put a marshmallow on the stick. Then, extending the stick as much as needed is easy. Rotating over the fire carefully is easy. The twin tines keep the marshmallow from falling off. And taking the marshmallow off is easy.
Cleaning is not very hard but I'm not sure I'm doing the best job. I love these sticks and intend to buy several more as gifts." — catch1949
An outdoor drink stakes set
Promising review:
"We put them out by the fire pit immediately and everyone loves them, plus the different colors help keep track of whose is whose
if you get up and forget." — Amanda
Or a full-on collapsible beer table with a built-in bottle opener
There is also a version of this made for wine glasses
if you prefer! Faircraft USA is aMechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based Etsy shop run by a husband-and-wife duo creating beautiful and functional wooden home goods.Promising review:
"Purchased this as a gift for my brother to go with his corn hole boards. It is just as pictured.
It seems like it'll be a little low to the ground for taller men standing around a corn hole board...but better than the beers sitting on the ground or in the off hand. Beautiful workmanship.
Highly recommend this product and shop!" — Hayley
Comfortable, weather-resistant Adirondack chairs
If you've never sat in an Adirondack chair before, I can testify to their comfort. My parents have a set of these that sit outside by their fire pit in Missouri year-round, and we've sat in them for hours during countless bonfires. The angle of the seat feels great on your back as it's helping relieve pressure on your spine, and the wide arm rests give you a place to lay your arms and relax your shoulders as well.Promising review
: "It took me about 25 minutes to assemble, I will admit I was a little overwhelmed at first, but luckily the instructions were very clear and easy to follow. The finished product was well worth it. The wood look finish is even prettier in person. It has somewhat of a gloss to it but not too much; it looks gorgeous when the sun is beaming on it.Totally surpassed my expectations!
The color is also just what I was expecting from the pictures, so it matches the rest of my decor perfectly. The chair is quite heavy; it is totally designed to last! I am sure I will get many years of use out of this. A gorgeous new addition to my backyard." — Barby4321
Or some portable folding rocking chairs
Note: This is the fire pit-specific version of this chair that's lower to the ground, ideal for lounging by the fire and for people who are on the shorter side, but there are other chair styles on the listing!Promising review
: "The best camp chair I’ve ever owned! I camped five days in this and didn’t want to get out of it. The fire pit rocker sits lower to the ground (but not weirdly so) and I’m 5-feet-tall and this is the first time my legs didn’t dangle from a chair. Super comfortable if you have hip or back pain.
I actually felt better after sitting in it after a hard hike. And! I was able to get out of it quickly to kung fu fight a raccoon trying to steal my s’mores! I will be ordering a second one for my daughter since we fought over who got to sit in it." — wer002
An outdoor daybed
You'll probably want to add in some of your own pillows to make it even cozier!Promising review
: "Took about two hours total with one person — everything was included (a couple of extra screws helped out). Assembly instructions were visual and easy to understand. Had to reverse the front canopy piece after assembly, but their video tells you how to determine if it's backwards. Once I had it assembled, my wife promptly took a two-hour nap on it and said it was great — worth every penny.
Make sure you purchase a weather cover
for it, and it'll give you long-lasting satisfaction!" — Joseph Vivona
Or a comfortable hammock
Plus, the stand is easy to assemble, disassemble and pack up in the included carrying case for storage or travel.Promising review:
"Features to love: The cotton fabric is sturdy and breathable. I never feel stuck to it the way I do in a nylon hammock. The set up/take down is super easy and the frame is very sturdy
— we have definitely put 300+ pounds in it. The ability to raise and lower the hammock with the multiple hook positions might be the best feature.
I have bad knees and like to get into the hammock from a higher position... no problem. My kids like it lower so they can reach the ground to swing it... no problem. It works great as a traditional hammock to lay in. It works as a 'swing' to sit on. It has enough fabric that you can cover up if you're cold or want to block out light or bugs. We have accidentally left it out in the rain several times and it dries great, hasn't faded from the sun, hasn't had any mold, and hasn't developed any weird smell.
Things not to love: Nothing! This is a great hammock. It may not be as portable as those little nylon hammocks but if this is for your yard and not for camping, this is hard to beat." — Mary
A TikTok-popular inflatable hot tub
It sports 120 air jets and heats up quickly to a soothing 104 degrees — just imagine this on a clear night with a glass of your favorite chilled drink. Reviewers say about two to three people is the max for the most comfortable fit. Check it out in this TikTok
.Promising review: "
I was skeptical about buying an inflatable hot tub, but my sister has wanted one forever. After researching many varieties we ended up purchasing this. I am amazed at how well it works. I have had it for several months now and it is still working perfectly.
The lining is thick and sturdy, and supports your back. It is easy to get in and out of. The cushioned bottom is more comfy than I expected. It holds heat well, we like it at 104 and it stays between 102 and 104 while in use in a 40 to 60 degree environment. The bubbles are plentiful and relaxing and strong. I thought setup was quite easy, filters are easy to change and water chemical balance is easy to maintain.
Five out of five stars. Get it!" — Kristine
A pressure washer
Promising review:
"Outdoor spring cleaning with no chemicals. Used this to clean patio furniture, PVC fence, brick patio, Trex deck, stone walls and gazebo. Worked great, removed mold and dirt easily. Water hose is thicker (better quality) than other electric pressure washers I've used." — Sue
Or a bleach-free outdoor cleaner
Promising review:
"I first used this product about two years ago on the awning on my RV. That awning was so bad, that I thought I was going to have to replace it. After using this Scott's product as directed, the mold and mildew completely disappeared. This product definitely works and it works GREAT! What more can I say — it saved me nearly $500.
" — R. Latreille
A lighted umbrella because shade is a must
Note that this includes just the umbrella, not the table!Promising review:
"Great umbrella! We don't keep it up all the time, just take it out when needed. Great quality. The lights are great at night, really elevates our backyard!
The option for leaning the umbrella is really nice, too, in the mornings when I want to sit outside without the morning sun blaring down on me. If you don't want it to break, don't keep it outside all the time, that simple!" — Morgan
Or a sunshade triangle to block the sun
Some people even hang this over part of their pool for a shady area. And you could drape some lights along this as well!Promising review:
"I’ve been meaning to get something like this for years. Our patio has no cover at all, especially early spring when the leaves aren’t back. the sun in unbearable at times.
We bought the install kit and used it to attach the two sides to the house and used a ratchet strap to attach the other end to a tree on the other side of the patio. So far it’s holding up well. We added lights which makes it super cozy at night and completely changes the feel of our patio
." — Kaitlyn Tugend
Faux ivy for placing along a fence to shield your yard
Promising review:
"This was exactly what we needed for the backyard. It definitely provides enough privacy, and it gives the backyard a very nice ambiance!
The leaves completely blend in with the other trees and plants we have in the backyard, and it looks like we made a huge upgrade in our gardening game. I'm now just hoping it can withstand the AZ summer and not fade with the sun (product description does state fade resistant). Don't be hesitant with purchasing; it's totally worth it!!" — Amazon customer
Or a handsome privacy screen
Promising review
: "My husband and I purchased two of these for our backyard patio so we can have some privacy from our neighbors. The height is perfect.
If you're looking for a privacy wall, I would suggest purchasing two. We added river rocks inside each of the planter boxes and filled it completely to the top to support our privacy wall in the strong winds. I plan on adding small potted flowers to place on top of the rocks in the summer. We also painted these with two coats of spar urethane
to protect the wood in all weather environments just as a precaution. Very happy with our purchase! ***Update*** It’s been over a year since I purchased this product, and this held up throughout Northeast Ohio windy lake effect snow storms without any problem!
I am so happy my river rocks worked, and I also tied this down to my deck railings during the winter as an extra precaution. As long as you weigh it down and secure it properly, you won’t have any issues." — Kristina Marie
A hammock chair
It can hold up to 320 pounds of weight!Promising review:
"No assembly required; super easy to put up and adds so much character to our backyard
. It's also very comfortable to sit in. I'm only 5 feet tall, so I'm able to sit cross-legged with extra room." — Amazon customer
A dog spot repair solution for addressing the dirt patches
Promising review
: "I have lacrosse players and dogs and this stuff is amazing. My yard looked like an abandoned lot before this and it literally 'grew anywhere' just like it said.
The bag I planted last year actually came back strong this year so I put more down and it is working like a dream!" — chchmom
A tall table/cooler combo
You can also shut the top and just use it as a regular end table when you're not utilizing the cooler function.Promising review:
"Have gotten so many compliments on this already. Great even when not using as a cooler for just a functional end table near our furniture around the fire pit. Can put drinks on there, s'mores stuff, etc. It's nice because it functions as a table without being big and bulky. It can easily be moved around to where it is needed.
and the cooler function of course is what sets it apart from all other tables and makes it awesome!" — Amy M.
A discreet pair of waterproof, LED-lit Bluetooth speakers
The Bluetooth distance between phone and speaker is up to 33 feet, while the dual pairing distance between the two speakers is up to 66 feet! The handles at the top make them easy to hang, but you can also just set them on the ground or a table!Promising review
: "The surround sound that we get at night while sitting around the fire pit is wonderful! We invested in shepherd's hooks
so that we can relocate wherever we want! Nice." — Denise Peoples
Mystical Fire flame colorant
Promising review:
"Love these, have purchased a few times and will now buy the 50-pack because they really add a ton of fun to my bonfires
. Depending on how much your fire is raging, they will last 30-60 minutes. I use two to three packets at a time. Highly recommend." — JAO
A pair of flexible magnetic lights
Promising review:
"I used these for the first time the other night and they were exactly what I wanted. I often tend to grill after dark and I can’t see what’s on the grill, but not anymore. These light up the entire grill surface area perfectly.
Would definitely buy again." — Flossie DeGrave
And a rechargeable, waterproof cooler light
One charge is good for 60 hours of white light and up to 31 hours of red light.Promising review:
"Such a neat item! I purchased this for my husband’s hunting trip and he’s truly enjoyed the handiness of the light. He said it provided extra light in the dark wilderness. The light is compact, and easy to charge. It lasted multiple days from one charge.
Also, the different light modes are fun and one can even have a party with the blinking effect!" — Elena
Colorful outdoor inflatable ottomans
These are water-repellent and stain-resistant, too, with a handle on the side that makes them easy to carry. Promising review:
"These are too cool!! The fabric cover is sturdy and really nice; the colors are bright and vibrant. Ordering more for the patio and son's play area. And wherever else! Note: Gotta put the inflatable part in the cover before you inflate it LOL. I didn't read the instructions first." — Jennifer S.
10-inch speckled hanging planters
They each come with four predrilled drainage holes to prevent overwatering!Promising reviews:
"I really love these hanging planters. Highly recommended. Lightweight, modern, and has drainage holes!" — thelma marie hart
"The perfect added touch! Exactly what I wanted to add a touch of color to our new outdoor eating area!" — Deborah Del Vecchio
A rainbow collection of flower pots
You could even color-coordinate the flowers you put inside. Do note the size of these as they're pretty small! They're just under 4 inches tall and 4 inches wide.Promising review
: "Lovely colorful flower pots. Perfect size to hold a single flower, and they add such a nice pop of color to my yard
. Very easy to hang up, no hardware required! I’m getting a lot of compliments on them. I bought several sets and planted bright flowers in them. I have them lining the inside of my yard and on the front of the house. They add a lot a cheer and homeyness for a simple and cheap project." — Maegan
Solar-powered light-up flowers
Promising reviews:
"I absolutely LOVE THESE!!!! They’re so colorful and bright...I’ve said 100 times I wish I could put them all over my front and backyard.
My favorite Amazon purchase all summer!!!!!" — Misty
"Love it! Looks beautiful at night, and guests love them! Planning on ordering more soon! Works in all weather, rain, snow, heat! Just need sunlight!
Only con is probably not a con, but they only stay lit at night for approximately two and a half hours. That’s fine because we head to bed, so it’s perfect for us! Highly recommended!" — Damon R. Jackson
A light-up palm tree
Some people even use these as coastal Christmas trees!Promising review:
"New pool needed a little something and this tree made it! We love it! Our neighbors love it! Our guests love it and everyone is asking where to get one! Fast delivery, easy set up and looks terrific! Daytime and nighttime awe! It's held up to storms and wind so far.
I screwed the base down into the deck but the framework is sturdy! I've even had birds fooled into thinking this thing is REAL! Well worth it folks!" — Jon
A highly rated projector
It connects easily to a Fire TV Stick
, laptops, DVD players, and more via HDMI input.Promising review:
"I NEVER leave reviews, but thought I should leave one because this thing is awesome. Super good quality picture!
Could be a liiiittle brighter, but for the price, I’m not complaining. I use a Fire Stick and have no problems streaming anything at all. The sound isn’t super loud and doesn’t have any bass, so if you have people over, you probably won’t be able to hear very well if you use the projector speaker. Plug in a speaker through the aux cord jack, and there’s no issues!! 10/10 recommend for anyone wanting to have movie nights in the backyard.
I got so many compliments; all of my friends have been asking me where to get it!" — Amazon customer
A mounted outdoor fan
This weatherproof fan has a fully sealed and permanently lubricated industrial motor to protect it against wetness.Promising review
: "Great fan at a good price! I bought this fan for my backyard to help circulate the air in hot days and to help deter mosquitoes at night around the fire pit. This fan worked perfectly
. It has three speeds, the highest of which is super strong. The fan at high speed is a bit noisy, but nothing unexpected of a powerful fan. It is also 100% waterproof, which is a must.
My only minor issues would be 1) it would be nice if the fan came with a cover for when it’s not used (I bought 20-inch tire storage covers to do the job), and 2) the fan is only adjustable up and down not side to side — if they could make it oscillate that would be great. Having said that, I would recommend this fan for sure and would not hesitate to buy it again" — Bigdad
A stylish, functional garbage bin
Promising review:
"These are so great for what we wanted! Fits 33 gallons really well and is very attractive on the deck for recycling. Bought three, very happy! And after lots of rain, they were dry inside." — TAnnie
An outdoor pizza oven
Promising review:
"AWESOME pizza oven. We really can't say enough great things about it. It does exactly as advertised, and the temperature of the stone matches fairly well with the gauge on top. The stone runs hottest in the middle, but not overly so. The oven takes longer to warm up in the cold weather (10-15 min), but it retains heat really well! We keep the pizza oven on a thick plastic table, and the oven is very well insulated; the table doesn't get hot at all. We wouldn't change a thing! Makes amazing pizza and naan!" — tk
One Man One Garage / Etsy
A vintage camper birdhouse
No glue is necessary for assembly.Promising review:
"I love this so much! I just built it, so I'm not sure if I will get any inhabitants or not, but that's okay because it’s SO CUTE. Took a little brain power to put together cause the pieces aren’t labeled, but it’s (clearly) do-able and a fun little project regardless. The little details are so fun, and it is very well-made. Highly recommend!" — Lauren Woods
Delgado Handcrafted Treasures / Etsy
And a picnic table feeder
Delgado Handcrafted Treasures is a small business based out of Akron, Ohio, that sells an array of handmade woodcrafts and yard art.Promising review:
"Adorable! My outdoor eatery quickly became a hit. The seller went above and beyond keeping me posted on tracking the package. Excellent customer service. I would highly recommend ordering from this shop." — irosing
Copper Hummingbird / Etsy
Also: A drip- and bee-proof copper feeder
Just fill these with a sugar-water mixture (one part sugar to four parts water) and watch the local hummingbird community flock to your backyard for an afternoon treat. Copper Hummingbird is an Etsy shop run by Nancy Higgins. In 2006, she invented a bee-proof, drip-free hummingbird feeder for use in the hummingbird aviary at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in Tucson, Arizona where she was a zookeeper for 22 years! After receiving so many non-zookeeper requests for her feeders she decided to open up a public-facing shop.Promising review:
"I love these feeders, nice weight, and quality craftsmanship. Arrived quick and packaged nice. Highly recommend these feeders.
Easy to keep the nectar fresh given the size, which is perfect." — Linda Victory
Interlocking Teak tiles to cover up damaged or unsightly flooring
Promising review:
"Spendy, but hey if you have the $! Getting them added a very nice touch to our backyard.
We are renting our townhouse so didn’t want to do too much back there, but these are perfect! We have gotten so many compliments. Also a perk: We reside in Portland, Oregon where it rains cats and dogs, so they are durable for sure!" — Tally
A classic, easy-to-install trellis
It's just ready and waiting for a vine you can train to climb it!Promising review:
"Easy assembly, lightweight yet sturdy, used outside on a freshly made patio! Added ivy and solar lights along with solar fireflies! The stakes for these are super strong and easy to put into the ground. This set up with a turtle fountain, solar accent lighting, some plants, a chiminae, and the fencing for covering the garbage bins has the neighbors stopping by with envy!" — Dena