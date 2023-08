Just 42 Things That Will Make Hanging Out In Your Backyard Even Better

Comfortable, weather-resistant Adirondack chairs

If you've never sat in an Adirondack chair before, I can testify to their comfort. My parents have a set of these that sit outside by their fire pit in Missouri year-round, and we've sat in them for hours during countless bonfires. The angle of the seat feels great on your back as it's helping relieve pressure on your spine, and the wide arm rests give you a place to lay your arms and relax your shoulders as well.: "It took me about 25 minutes to assemble, I will admit I was a little overwhelmed at first, but luckily the instructions were very clear and easy to follow. The finished product was well worth it.The color is also just what I was expecting from the pictures, so it matches the rest of my decor perfectly. The chair is quite heavy; it is totally designed to last! I am sure I will get many years of use out of this. A gorgeous new addition to my backyard." — Barby4321