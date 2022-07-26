Shopping

Turn Your Backyard Into A Hummingbird Haven With These Products

A garden enthusiast shares his favorite birdbaths, feeders, plants and tips for attracting hummingbirds to his outdoor oasis.

Give the hummingbirds in your area a safe landing with a<a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=hummingbirdsanctuary-TessaFlores072622-62d97edfe4b000da23fda592&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1244760886%2Fhummingbird-feeder-hummingbird-feeders%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Dhumming%2Bbird%2Bfeeders%26ref%3Dsc_gallery-1-20%26pro%3D1%26frs%3D1%26plkey%3D38220765c7a0e83174f978f605b8b3e640e919fa%253A1244760886" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" hand-blown glass feeder," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d97edfe4b000da23fda592" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=hummingbirdsanctuary-TessaFlores072622-62d97edfe4b000da23fda592&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1244760886%2Fhummingbird-feeder-hummingbird-feeders%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Dhumming%2Bbird%2Bfeeders%26ref%3Dsc_gallery-1-20%26pro%3D1%26frs%3D1%26plkey%3D38220765c7a0e83174f978f605b8b3e640e919fa%253A1244760886" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> hand-blown glass feeder,</a> popular <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Perky-Pet-255-Hummingbird-Nectar-Concentrate/dp/B00U18630C?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62d97edfe4b000da23fda592%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="hummingbird nectar concentrate" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d97edfe4b000da23fda592" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Perky-Pet-255-Hummingbird-Nectar-Concentrate/dp/B00U18630C?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62d97edfe4b000da23fda592%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">hummingbird nectar concentrate</a> and a <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=hummingbirdsanctuary-TessaFlores072622-62d97edfe4b000da23fda592&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1213679713%2Fred-glass-hummingbird-feeder-for-hanging%3Fclick_key%3D51f3d8f491a04a704951f67ba4c49ecb18cf65b9%253A1213679713%26click_sum%3Dda4edccf%26ref%3Drelated-2%26frs%3D1" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="disk-shaped feeder" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d97edfe4b000da23fda592" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=hummingbirdsanctuary-TessaFlores072622-62d97edfe4b000da23fda592&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1213679713%2Fred-glass-hummingbird-feeder-for-hanging%3Fclick_key%3D51f3d8f491a04a704951f67ba4c49ecb18cf65b9%253A1213679713%26click_sum%3Dda4edccf%26ref%3Drelated-2%26frs%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">disk-shaped feeder</a> with space for perching.
Some of my earliest childhood memories of my father are of him knee-deep in the lush foliage of our garden, which is filled with self-propagated plants and resourcefully constructed of homemade plant beds. Growing up in the Pacific Northwest, there was never a shortage of greenery, and my father’s ability to harness the natural world around him and all the living things in it is something I have always observed with the greatest amazement and pride.

To this day, he is my go-to person for all things nature, and I thought it would be selfish to keep his sage advice on garden-keeping all to myself — including his knack for summoning entire populations of hummingbirds into his garden with just a few clever tricks and tools and plenty of patience.

“I have always found that watching hummingbirds was one of the best things for soothing my anxious and busy mind,” said my father, Eliazar Flores. “But beyond that, seeing hummingbirds in the backyard or garden is always a great indicator that my plants will grow better and that everything is working in natural symbiosis the way Mother Earth intended.”

This is because hummingbirds are actually great natural pollinators. Similarly to how bees feed off of pollen, hummingbirds use their long thin beaks to eat the nectar from flowers.

Now, if you have ever seen a hummingbird, you know how elusive they can be with their whirring wings and erratic flight paths. According to my father, the key to getting them to fly and land in your space is by creating a habitat that they will not only be attracted to, but will also feel safe in.

“Hummingbirds will usually always be attracted to brightly colored objects or foliage and tend to feed from tubular shaped flowers,” he said. “In my experience, blooms that are purple or red are the best.”

He also recommends sticking to plants that are native to your area in order to mimic a landscape that is as naturally occurring as possible, while also being less maintenance for you. But you can venture beyond, with a few things in mind.

Left: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=hummingbirdsanctuary-TessaFlores072622-62d97edfe4b000da23fda592&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F232691751%2Fcrocosmia-bareroot-bulbs-red-end-of%3Fgpla%3D1%26gao%3D1%26%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_campaign%3Dshopping_us_ps-a-craft_supplies_and_tools-floral_and_garden_supplies-floral-flowers-other%26utm_custom1%3D_k_Cj0KCQjwlemWBhDUARIsAFp1rLVHZDi9-LlxV0fjheRcwsV2dKVJzs9oVmpNHLIAub6kWuiKFRfq5P4aAogdEALw_wcB_k_%26utm_content%3Dgo_12565278184_123210933047_507237315790_pla-296647873334_c__232691751_110512873%26utm_custom2%3D12565278184%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjwlemWBhDUARIsAFp1rLVHZDi9-LlxV0fjheRcwsV2dKVJzs9oVmpNHLIAub6kWuiKFRfq5P4aAogdEALw_wcB" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="The crocosmia Lucifer " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d97edfe4b000da23fda592" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=hummingbirdsanctuary-TessaFlores072622-62d97edfe4b000da23fda592&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F232691751%2Fcrocosmia-bareroot-bulbs-red-end-of%3Fgpla%3D1%26gao%3D1%26%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_campaign%3Dshopping_us_ps-a-craft_supplies_and_tools-floral_and_garden_supplies-floral-flowers-other%26utm_custom1%3D_k_Cj0KCQjwlemWBhDUARIsAFp1rLVHZDi9-LlxV0fjheRcwsV2dKVJzs9oVmpNHLIAub6kWuiKFRfq5P4aAogdEALw_wcB_k_%26utm_content%3Dgo_12565278184_123210933047_507237315790_pla-296647873334_c__232691751_110512873%26utm_custom2%3D12565278184%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjwlemWBhDUARIsAFp1rLVHZDi9-LlxV0fjheRcwsV2dKVJzs9oVmpNHLIAub6kWuiKFRfq5P4aAogdEALw_wcB" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">The crocosmia Lucifer </a> in my father's garden is a favorite plant among hummingbirds. Right: My father in his natural habitat and favorite <a href="https://redbubbleus.sjv.io/c/2706071/840842/11754?subId1=hummingbirdsanctuary-TessaFlores072622-62d97edfe4b000da23fda592&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbubble.com%2Fi%2Ft-shirt%2FIntroverted-but-willing-to-discuss-plants-by-goodfriendkyle%2F36915677.FB110" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="T-shirt" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d97edfe4b000da23fda592" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://redbubbleus.sjv.io/c/2706071/840842/11754?subId1=hummingbirdsanctuary-TessaFlores072622-62d97edfe4b000da23fda592&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbubble.com%2Fi%2Ft-shirt%2FIntroverted-but-willing-to-discuss-plants-by-goodfriendkyle%2F36915677.FB110" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">T-shirt</a>.
“You can absolutely use flowers that aren’t native,” Flores said. “For those instances, I will most often keep them confined in a pot, hanging basket or a garden bed to prevent them from populating other areas. This is a great way to diversify your green spaces responsibly without potentially over-running the natural flora and fauna.”

He also added that hummingbirds, like most wild animals, are very territorial creatures and are more inclined to feed from areas that are farther away from other birds or insects. To achieve this, he spreads out feeders and flower clusters as much as his space will allow.

“Place a plant in the front yard, a feeder in the back or a hanging basket on the side of the house. I like to play with heights as well, it makes things look more natural,” he said.

If you want even more insight into my father’s garden favorites for hummingbirds, peruse the list of items below, each of which he handpicked or owns himself.

1
Etsy/HostaKing
Three live Beebalm perennials that are easy to grow
Also known as Horsemint or wild bergamot, beebalm is a super hardy floral that typically blooms midsummer and is known to attract hummingbirds and butterflies. "I like these particularly because they are native to the Pacific Northwest and each petal has that tubular shape that hummingbirds like so much, without looking like a traditional tube flower," Flores said. "This is also a good option if you're not too familiar with outdoor florals, because they are easy to grow and pretty beginner-friendly."

This seller ships three well-branched stems that can be replanted in a pot or garden, and each clump features lavender-blue flowers.
$14.99 at Etsy
2
Etsy/Birdfeederstore
A hanging blown-glass bird feeder
"I always prefer glass feeders to plastic ones, because they are more cost-effective, durable and will stay shiny. Plastic has a tendency to become dull when out in the elements for too long and I don't like the idea of plastic leaching into the hummingbird's food source," Flores said.

This hand-blown glass feeder is made and shipped from a small business in Georgia and features small perches for landing at the base.
$54 at Etsy
3
Amazon
A nectar concentrate that hummingbirds love
This best-selling concentrate makes up to 256 ounces of nectar and is made with 100% sucrose, the same essential energy source that hummingbirds get from flowers. Just mix with the directed amount of purified water, fill your feeders and change the solution regularly.
$16.49 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A hummingbird handbook that gives practical advice and ecological guidance
"I’ve found that learning about the specific kinds of hummingbirds that are native to my area is really helpful in choosing the types of flowers or foliage that I plant and adapt my space to their habits," Flores said. "I actually just got this book as a gift and it has really helped me with this kind of information. I find myself thumbing through it almost weekly.”

Written by a lifelong birder, John Shewey, "The Hummingbird Handbook" features landscaping techniques and feeder suggestions that will entice hummingbirds, as well as a guide to identify and trace their migratory patterns so you can get more familiar with the local population.
$15.69 at Amazon
5
Wayfair
A highly reflective copper birdbath
Constructed almost entirely of copper-plated brass, this highly reflective birdbath can be easily mounted onto deck rails or balconies without the need for drilling or permanent mounting fixtures. The adjustable wrought iron clamp accommodates a number of different rail heights and widths.

"Copper can definitely be an investment, but it's worth it if you want something that will be durable and weather-proof," Flores said.
$119.99 at Wayfair
6
Etsy/DaylilyNursery
Ready-to-grow red crocosmia Lucifer bulbs
These stalky plants can be expected to bloom well into late summer depending on your area, and they feature vibrant orange-red blooms that arch over other foliage for truly dramatic effect.They also happen to be my father's number one choice of plant for attracting hummingbirds. The seller ships these directly from Tennessee and ensures that they will arrive healthy and green or your money back.
$29.95+ at Etsy
7
Etsy/SweetFeeders
A copper four-station window feeder
A window-mounted feeder can always be a great option to get an up-close look at these elusive birds. This handmade four-station feeder uses glass tubes, not plastic, along with silk flowers to mimic feeding from a real flower. It's also constructed from 100% copper wire which is resistant to erosion.
$44.99 at Etsy
8
Etsy/Seedmall
A 250-pack of bright perennial blue lupine seeds
I always loved seeing these bright purple stalks bloom every year in my father's garden, and unsurprisingly, the local hummingbird population loved it as well. According to Flores, although the blue lupine is native to Oregon and California, it can thrive in a variety of environments. The seller ships scarification-ready seeds that can be grown indoors or outdoors.
$5.09 at Etsy
9
Etsy/LovingHummingbirds
A flat-basin hummingbird feeder with a perch
This built-to-last glass feeder features a flat basin and removable lid as well as a durable and weather-resistant metal frame. It's handmade and sold by a small business in California and the matching metal stake for hanging is available for purchase, too.
$45.95 at Etsy
10
Wayfair
A shallow hanging birdbath in vibrant colors
"When looking for birdbaths, I always try to make sure they are shallow and brightly colored or reflective," Flores said. "This makes it easier for the birds to see."

This hanging bath bowl is made from hand-blown glass and features an embossed floral design. It hangs securely from a weather-resistant 20-inch chain and can even be filled with bird seed in the winter.
$36.99 at Wayfair
