Some of my earliest childhood memories of my father are of him knee-deep in the lush foliage of our garden, which is filled with self-propagated plants and resourcefully constructed of homemade plant beds. Growing up in the Pacific Northwest, there was never a shortage of greenery, and my father’s ability to harness the natural world around him and all the living things in it is something I have always observed with the greatest amazement and pride.

To this day, he is my go-to person for all things nature, and I thought it would be selfish to keep his sage advice on garden-keeping all to myself — including his knack for summoning entire populations of hummingbirds into his garden with just a few clever tricks and tools and plenty of patience.

“I have always found that watching hummingbirds was one of the best things for soothing my anxious and busy mind,” said my father, Eliazar Flores. “But beyond that, seeing hummingbirds in the backyard or garden is always a great indicator that my plants will grow better and that everything is working in natural symbiosis the way Mother Earth intended.”

This is because hummingbirds are actually great natural pollinators. Similarly to how bees feed off of pollen, hummingbirds use their long thin beaks to eat the nectar from flowers.

Now, if you have ever seen a hummingbird, you know how elusive they can be with their whirring wings and erratic flight paths. According to my father, the key to getting them to fly and land in your space is by creating a habitat that they will not only be attracted to, but will also feel safe in.

“Hummingbirds will usually always be attracted to brightly colored objects or foliage and tend to feed from tubular shaped flowers,” he said. “In my experience, blooms that are purple or red are the best.”

He also recommends sticking to plants that are native to your area in order to mimic a landscape that is as naturally occurring as possible, while also being less maintenance for you. But you can venture beyond, with a few things in mind.