34 Things To Basically Transform Your Backyard Into A 5-Star Resort

Your friends will be calling for a "reservation" at your place after you score some of these fabulous finds.
Sally Elshorafa
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A pack of solar-powered path lights
Promising review: "These are great lights, we use them in our front and backyard. They are long lasting and create a resort-like appearance." —Michele
$39.99+ at Amazon
2
,
A black and white outdoor rug
Promising review: "Delivered exactly as described. This is a really beautiful outdoor rug that adds coziness and pop to my deck. I put heavy items around the perimeter of the rug for a day to help flatten the edges. Great price for a great quality rug." —Amazon Customer
$53+ at Amazon
3
An outdoor furniture set that includes a sofa, two chairs, and two ottomans
Promising review: "This patio furniture is great for the price. One of the better known brands would sell a set like this for about $2,500–$3,000. It took a long time to put together by myself, but it was well worth the effort. My sister is on the market for patio furniture and I recommended this set to her." —Ant Rico
$799+ at Amazon
4
,
A two-burner griddle grill
Promising review: "My whole family and I recently went to Miami for a quick vacation, and we had a barbecue, so I decided to order this grill for my house so I can cook on my back porch. One of the best things about this grill is it’s so easy to move — anyone can move it from one place to another. My wife and I assembled this, and it took us about 35–40 minutes to put together, and it was so easy to assemble. I cannot wait to use this grill with my family and friends." —NP
$189.99 at Amazon
5
,
A very pretty garden bench, because folks need a beautiful place to sit
Promising review: "Its sturdy construction and classic design make it a standout piece for any patio. The robust cast-iron and steel frame ensure longevity, while the generous size accommodates comfortable seating. Elevate your outdoor space with this timeless and reliable garden bench." —Zhang_Shawn
$99.99+ at Amazon
6
,
Some waterproof and shatterproof solar-powered outdoor string lights
Brightech is a small business in Los Angeles that sells indoor and outdoor lighting for the home.
Promising review: "I have had these lights up since the end of September 2022. They lit up right out of the box. They have been through a snowstorm, ice storm, and massive rain, and are still perfect. They are pretty easy to hang. They are shatterproof, which I love. —D Kelly
$39.99+ at Amazon
7
A compact three-piece sectional and table set
Promising review: "I’m shocked by how comfortable this is. It has more cushion to it than my couch. I’m someone who will spend hours on my patio for meetings and such. I put it together by myself. The trick is to put the screws all in before tightening them, otherwise it will seem like they don’t fit. Put the screws in and twist a few times. Once you have them all in, then go back and tighten them. Trust me, it’ll save you doing extra work. This set is actually bigger than I expected, table included. Very pleased with this purchase." —Brooke D
$449.99 at Amazon
8
A bottle of grass seed specifically designed to repair damages to your lawn
Promising review: "Scotts EZ Seed Patch and Repair Sun and Shade for Grass is truly a lifesaver for my lawn! I had numerous dead spots caused by my dogs' urine, and I needed a solution fast. After applying this magic dust as directed, followed by watering, I was amazed by the results. The dead patches transformed into lush, green grass in no time! This product definitely lives up to its promises and works wonders for repairing damaged areas on the lawn. Just be sure to follow the directions closely for best results. I highly recommend Scotts EZ Seed Patch and Repair Sun and Shade for anyone looking to revitalize their lawn effortlessly." —MJ
$16.44+ at Amazon
9
A set of metal hanging flower pots so you can have fresh flowers or herbs
Promising review: "Lovely colorful flower pots. Perfect size to hold a single flower, and they add such a nice pop of color to my yard. Very easy to hang up, no hardware required! I’m getting a lot of compliments on them. I bought several sets and planted bright flowers in them. I have them lining the inside of my yard and on the front of the house. They add a lot of cheer and homeyness for a simple and cheap project." —Maegan
$17.99+ at Amazon
10
Some color-changing inflatable pool balls
Each light cycles through red, blue, white, and green.

Promising review: "My pool is so old school and boring that I bought these to liven it up, and what a difference!! My pool went from 'meh' to WOW! The balls are easily inflated by mouth like a beach ball. Once inflated, a few hours in the sun, they are charged and ready to go. They light up after dusk ( it has to be rather dark). There is no manual way to power them on or off; they glow all night long. The changing colors are vibrant and very beautiful. They have a loop at the top if you would like to hang them. They would be magical, hanging in a tree or from a pergola. I really liked how easy these were to fill and charge, and I like the solar power and the amazing color display. They make my inner child happy." —J. Matheson
$69.99 at Amazon
11
,
A colorful three-piece patio set when you're dealing with limited space
Promising review: "Perfect size for our quaint balcony space in our condo building. The vibrant chartreuse color couples perfectly with our retro robin egg door. Lightweight, already assembled, and super easy to clean. The price makes this set a no-brainer. (It's cheaper than Target and CB2, but it is equal in quality.) Awesome summer buy." —Nouvelle Mere
$119.99+ at Amazon
12
A pack of waterproof playing cards
Promising review: "These playing cards are a HIT. I take them out with me for social events and when visiting people, even to the beach. We just play and play. So you can get them wet and they won't soggy up and tear it just become a little hard to shuffle. It is so cool that they look like you can see right straight through them but you can't." —Tabitha
$6.86 at Amazon
13
A customized outdoor pillow so guests feel welcome when they come over
It comes with the insert!

Gift A Pillow is a family-owned small business in Ohio that makes personalized pillows for every occasion.

Promising review: "Great quality and they look great with our deck lounge chairs. Can't wait for warm weather!" —Jennie
$38.95 at Etsy
14
A pack of garden lights to beautifully light up your outdoor space
They're solar-powered and automatically turn on at night!
Promising review: "The pictures don't do these justice. At night, my backyard looks like a scene from Avatar. The light itself is not bright, but the colors are very vibrant and intense. The color transition is gradual and glowing. They are hypnotic to watch. During the day, they are unobtrusive and don't look too fake or artificial. The green leaves are very bendable, the stems of the flowers are somewhat pliable, and the cloth that makes up the petals can be smoothed and manipulated a bit so you can make them look different and more realistic. I've had them for a couple of weeks, and so far, they are performing perfectly. They are simply beautiful, and we love them!" —Zavanna
$17.99 at Amazon
15
,
A hanging hammock chair
This swinging hammock chair comes with two cushions and installation hardware.

Promising review: "Back to basics — simple, chic, and comfortable. Perfect addition for the backyard, porch, or anywhere you'd like to lounge. There were no installation directions, but they do provide a number of options to work with based on your needs." —afytasuki
$49.99 at Amazon
16
A sleek three-piece rocking chair set
Promising review: "This set is beautiful, good quality — especially for the price and so sleek and bold looking! I ordered this twice because I was so thrilled with the first set I ordered!" —Amazon Customer
$124.99+ at Amazon
17
A portable 100-inch movie screen for hosting an outdoor movie night
Promising review: "I love the size and the fact that it takes five minutes to set up and five minutes to take down. Very portable and lightweight to carry. Very sturdy. I would highly recommend." —Kathi
$88.95+ at Amazon
18
,
A canopy swing that rocks and swings and provides you with shade
Promising review: "We love this lounge chair!!! The price was fabulous!! (And just a note... If you take care of your things — i.e. cover up the swing with a tarp and bring the cushions in when not using it — It will stay like new. Sun and rain can age anything! Easy-peasy!!) This lounge swing is so comfortable and made very well!! It only took my hubby and I 25–30 minutes to put together. Take my word for it... you are not going to find a nicer lounge swing at this price!!" —Marash
$179.99+ at Amazon
19
,
A pressure washer to make grimy surfaces like new again
Promising review: "This power washer was easy to use and did the job well. I used it on my driveway, paver path and patio. The attachments for soap and the various angle heads snap on quickly and are conveniently stored on the unit. Some assembly is required out of the box, but it is simple and only requires a screwdriver." —Michael
$149 at Amazon
20
,
A quilted hammock with a detachable pillow
You can get the canopy here!
What's included: One pillow, two chains, and two S-shaped hooks.
Promising review: "There is nothing more comfortable than being cradled and rocked in a hammock that is comfortable with its padded quilted canvas, built-in pillow, and the size built for two. The craftsmanship and anchors give you a secure feeling." —Just.Rob.Stone
$67.40 at Amazon
21
A cedar backyard play set with all the bells and whistles
Promising review: "I ordered this kit, and delivery was fast. Came in 4 boxes. Assembly was not rocket science, but you will need to know your way around a drill and sockets and wrenches. The kit was well made. All wood arrived in great shape, all predrilled holes were precisely placed. Everything fit together very easily. It took me about 12 hours to assemble and I am very experienced with tools, but I just took my time and it looks just like the picture in the ad. My granddaughter loves it and can't stay away. This was a really great purchase. After a few days of use there is some normal wear on the wood on the rock climbing wall, so I'm going to seal it with Thompson's water seal. No biggie. Highly recommended." —Richard L Wilson
$999.99 at Amazon
22
,
A triangular sail to block harmful UV rays while providing you with necessary shade
The corners of the sails have D rings so you can attach them to whatever you'd like with your choice of hardware or rope.
Promising review: "Purchased this to increase privacy and provide some shade. The color is vibrant, hasn't faded, and the loops are well-stitched. The sail has also fared well in winds, thunderstorms, monsoon rain, and the brutal heat of Vegas. Shade is wonderful and one can definitely feel the temperature difference from full sun to being under this sail. The look and feel compliments our pool area and will certainly be purchasing an additional one." —VHC Media
$27.99+ at Amazon
23
A gas firepit table so you can keep warm on chilly nights
Promising review: "My favorite purchase for our deck. I LOVE this fire table. Good size, great value compared to what is out there. Packaged nicely. My husband put together alone in 30–45 minutes with no frustration and easy to follow directions. Puts out a decent amount of heat. Enough rocks to adequately cover. Just add your propane tank. I love that it has a lid as well. You will find sturdier fire tables, but not at this price. Excellent value." —Bellium
$156.99 at Amazon
24
,
A set of eight solar-powered jar lanterns filled with string lights
Promising review: "Very fun for garden decor. Have held up nicely through summer rain storms and continue to shine bright. Worked really well for a garden party." —Melissa
$29.98+ at Amazon
25
A retro-style cornhole set for keeping guests entertained
Shop Cornhole is a small business specializing in unique and personalized cornhole sets.

Promising review: "We love our new cornhole set! We used it for the first time yesterday and were pleased with the quality and appearance of the boards. They're beautiful and I love the natural colors. We look forward to using it at my sister's wedding in a couple of weeks. Thank you!!!" —Vanessa Weseman
$195.99+ at Etsy
26
A small wicker couch and matching ottoman with storage
Promising review: "I am pleased with this product so far. The cushions are comfy and it's a good height for sitting. Assembly was easy and didn't take long. I can't wait to enjoy more days on my porch with this set." —Kathrin Kimmons
$179.99 at Amazon
27
A croquet set the whole fam can enjoy
This set includes six 28" Burlywood hardwood handles, six 8" hardwood mallets with caps for added protection, two 18" hardwood ending stakes, six 2.8" weather-resistant molded balls, nine steel wickets with vinyl coating, and a nice bag to carry it all in.

Promising review: "This croquet set is artfully made and really such a steal for the money you will pay! The sticks and mallets are all made out of durable hard wood and the mallets have a rubber sleeve that goes on each end to help protect the mallet from damage overtime. The balls are on the heavier side, as they should be. They are resistant to weather, so no need to pick them up if you didn't finish your game, same with the wickets. All of this comes in a nice carrying case that can actually handle the weight of the set itself! The colors are vibrant so there will be no question which ball is yours and genuinely I do not feel like they will fade or lose their quality. I would absolutely buy this again!" —Dido
$35.99 at Amazon
28
,
An 8-foot wooden pathway to create a cute way to get around your outdoor space
There is also a matching curved walkway, if you need one!

Promising review: "I went back and forth deciding whether I wanted to buy this. I was going to build my own walkway, but the labor involved and the price were more than I wanted to pay. So, this option looked appealing and some of the reviews were not positive. But, I absolutely love this walkway, and I’ve had it for well over a month now. It still looks like I just purchased it. I live in Florida so the weather is very harsh with heavy rains and extreme heat. This walkway has held up fine." —Jntqnn
$89.95+ at Amazon
29
A wildlife ring firepit if loving the great outdoors is part of your personality
FiveMetalDesign is a Wisconsin-based small business creating metal ring fire pits featuring intricate designs.
Promising review: "This is EVERYTHING they said it would be. Always hard to tell if something will look as amazing as the picture. In this case it’s as great or better than the picture. Fast delivery, great friendly service! I highly recommend this company. Best purchase yet on Etsy!" —pjmklm2004
$196 at Etsy
30
,
Some interlocking teak tiles for sectioning off a special area of your backyard
Promising review: "Living in Hawaii, you have to select wise items that are weather-, salt-, and red dirt–proof, etc... In total I ordered 11 boxes to complete my yoga deck. I have a few left over to make steps on the back. Very pleased and happy. May order more for an outdoor shower project!" —Adazzle
$80.79 at Amazon
31
A giant 4 Connect game
Promising review: "This game has provided many hours of fun for family. The first day I received this, my son and husband played for four hours straight. It is a super competition and makes you think several moves ahead. Best money I have spent in a long time. The game is constructed well." —D McCormick
$64.99 at Amazon
32
An outdoor ceiling fan for adding a bit of tropical flair to your space
Promising review: “The fan is a beautiful color and adds a coastal feel to my front porch. It looks great while keeping me cool!” —Miranda
$214.99 at Wayfair
33
,
A waterproof outdoor curtain
Pick up a sturdy rust-resistant curtain rod while you're at it!

Promising review: "These curtains are AMAZING! Beautiful and elegant. Hangs beautiful, very light blocking, keeps rain out of our Tiki bar, we can sit out there in the rain, and keeps the heat in on a cool fall evening when we have the fireplace on!" —Sara Bushendorf
$29.20+ at Amazon
34
And a backyard citronella candle
Sage Moon Soaps is a woman-owned small business that creates handcrafted all-natural soaps and candles.

Promising review: "Beautifully made. The scent is a strong but pleasant citronella, which tells me the mosquitoes won't know that I exist 🤞. The wood bowl gives it a chic rustic look and the natural decorations are lovely. I am very happy with my purchase." —19jmb77
$38.99 at Etsy
