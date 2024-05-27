34 Things To Basically Transform Your Backyard Into A 5-Star Resort

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A pack of solar-powered path lights
A black and white outdoor rug
An outdoor furniture set that includes a sofa, two chairs, and two ottomans
A two-burner griddle grill
A very pretty garden bench, because folks need a beautiful place to sit
Some waterproof and shatterproof solar-powered outdoor string lights
A compact three-piece sectional and table set
A bottle of grass seed specifically designed to repair damages to your lawn
A set of metal hanging flower pots so you can have fresh flowers or herbs
Some color-changing inflatable pool balls
A colorful three-piece patio set when you're dealing with limited space
A pack of waterproof playing cards
A customized outdoor pillow so guests feel welcome when they come over
A pack of garden lights to beautifully light up your outdoor space
A hanging hammock chair
A sleek three-piece rocking chair set
A portable 100-inch movie screen for hosting an outdoor movie night
A canopy swing that rocks and swings and provides you with shade
A pressure washer to make grimy surfaces like new again
A quilted hammock with a detachable pillow
A cedar backyard play set with all the bells and whistles
A triangular sail to block harmful UV rays while providing you with necessary shade
A gas firepit table so you can keep warm on chilly nights
A set of eight solar-powered jar lanterns filled with string lights
A retro-style cornhole set for keeping guests entertained
A small wicker couch and matching ottoman with storage
A croquet set the whole fam can enjoy
An 8-foot wooden pathway to create a cute way to get around your outdoor space
A wildlife ring firepit if loving the great outdoors is part of your personality
Some interlocking teak tiles for sectioning off a special area of your backyard
A giant 4 Connect game
An outdoor ceiling fan for adding a bit of tropical flair to your space
A waterproof outdoor curtain
And a backyard citronella candle