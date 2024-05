34 Things To Basically Transform Your Backyard Into A 5-Star Resort

A croquet set the whole fam can enjoy

This set includes six 28" Burlywood hardwood handles, six 8" hardwood mallets with caps for added protection, two 18" hardwood ending stakes, six 2.8" weather-resistant molded balls, nine steel wickets with vinyl coating, and a nice bag to carry it all in.The sticks and mallets are all made out of durable hard wood and the mallets have a rubber sleeve that goes on each end to help protect the mallet from damage overtime. The balls are on the heavier side, as they should be. They are resistant to weather, so no need to pick them up if you didn't finish your game, same with the wickets. All of this comes in a nice carrying case that can actually handle the weight of the set itself! The colors are vibrant so there will be no question which ball is yours and genuinely I do not feel like they will fade or lose their quality. I would absolutely buy this again!" — Dido