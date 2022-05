31 Backyard Upgrades To Make Your Next Staycation The Best Yet

A set of four color-changing inflatable pool balls

Each light cycles through red, blue, white, and green."My pool is so old school and boring that I bought these to liven it up and what a difference!!The balls are easily inflated by mouth like a beach ball. Once inflated, a few hours in the sun and they are charged and ready to go. They light up after dusk (it has to be rather dark). There is no manual way to power them on or off; they glow all night long.They have a loop at the top if you would like to hang them. They would be magical hanging in a tree or from a pergola. I really liked how easy these were to fill and charge, and I like the solar power and the amazing color display." — J. Matheson