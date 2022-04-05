The Best Books On Elizabeth Holmes, Anna Delvey And Other True-Crime Women Scammers

Can’t get enough great reads? Join our official monthly book club, HuffPost Readable, to get great book suggestions and participate in important discussions with fellow book lovers.

If you can’t stop watching “The Dropout” and “Inventing Anna,” you’re already gripped by real-life tales of women who lie, cheat and steal. So if you’re looking for some extended reading, or just want to pass the time before the next episode of “WeCrashed,” these non-fiction books about women scammers, grifters, thieves and frauds are a great place to start.

While crime novels are certainly rousing, there’s something extra thrilling about outlandish tales that are totally true. From a 19-year-old Stanford dropout named Elizabeth Holmes starting a fraudulent $9 billion biotech company to a pack of high school students creating a burglary ring of celebrities’ homes, these are stories about real women doing real crimes. Some even paid the time for it. (Looking at you, Anna Sorokin.)

So to keep up with all these (lady) scams, check out these books about women con artists and fraudsters.

