Bad Bunny Announces Why He's ‘Taking A Break’ In 2023

From landing the lead in Marvel’s first Latino live-action film to “Un Verano Sin Ti” becoming the first-ever album to be nominated for Album of the Year at both the Grammys and the Latin Grammys, 2022 has been quite the historic year for rapper Bad Bunny.

Now, in Billboard’s latest cover story, the Puerto Rican star is sharing that he’s ready for some much-deserved rest.

“2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements,” the 28-year-old explained.

“We’re going to celebrate. Let’s go here, let’s go there, let’s go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I’ll go to the studio, but there’s no pressure. Remember yourself, cabrón. You’ve worked your ass off,” he added.

Bad Bunny — who was announced as Apple Music’s first Latino Artist of the Year last month — opened up about witnessing his career “flip” for the better after his El Último Tour del Mundo tour hit larger venues earlier this year.

“My career has had many flips, many points of inflection where I’m here, and then suddenly I’m there. So that tour was very, very cabrona, very euphoric,” he said. “When I went to the stadiums, my only point of reference was the stadium shows in Puerto Rico [in December 2021]. Those two shows in Puerto Rico were hard, hard, hard. I aged three years, I swear. I enjoyed it in the end, but there was a lot of pressure.”

“And I thought this tour would be the same, but from the very first show in Orlando, it has been so much fun,” he continued.

In April, Bad Bunny, who recently starred opposite Brad Pitt in the thriller “Bullet Train,” gushed about his excitement to take on an upcoming role in Marvel’s Spider-Man spinoff, “El Muerto,” about the adventures of a superpowered luchador.

“I love wrestling. I’m a pro wrestler, I don’t know if you know,” the musician, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, told the CinemaCon crowd at the time, in a nod to his Wrestlemania debut last year. “This is why I love this character. I think it’s the perfect role for me. It will be epic.”