Bad Bunny Tells Wild Story About Grammys Night In 'Carpool Karaoke'

Bad Bunny knew he would sing his hits on “Carpool Karaoke,” but having to explain his tardiness at last month’s Grammy Awards probably wasn’t on his list. (Watch the video below.)

Prodded by “The Late Late Show” host James Corden, the Puerto Rican artist admitted that he nearly missed his opening number.

“What happened?” Corden asked. “You know what happened,” an embarrassed Bad Bunny answered. “LA traffic.”

“I was sweating. ... I was very nervous, very anxious,” Bad Bunny said he felt while he was still minutes away.

The singer had rehearsal that morning at 9 a.m. and said he figured he had plenty of time to work out, take a shower and get back to Crypto.com Arena by 5 p.m.

“I think I learned a big lesson,” he said.

He arrived eight minutes before the show went live and his performance appeared to go off without a hitch (except for an insensitive closed-captioning mistake out of his control). He later won the Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album, “Un Verano Sin Ti.”

In his drive with Corden, Bad Bunny discussed the roots of his stage name, sang popular songs like “Dakiti” and “I Like It,” and showed off his love for professional wrestling by playfully choking Corden in the ring.