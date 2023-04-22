Bad Bunny’s Rep Explains That Shady Harry Styles Tweet At Coachella

Bad Bunny performs at the Coachella Stage on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

A representative for Bad Bunny has set the record straight about the musician seemingly throwing shade at Harry Styles during a recent performance at Coachella.

The “Un Verano Sin Ti” musician did not approve of the snide tweet about Styles displayed on screens around the stage as he performed, his rep told Rolling Stone on Monday, adding that Bad Bunny had declined to comment on the matter himself.

Fans of Styles likely took issue with the Puerto Rican rapper’s April 14 performance at the music festival in Indio, California, after a tweet displayed onstage read: “Goodnight Benito could do ‘as it was,’ but harry could never do ‘el apagon.’”

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, released his hit single, “El Apagon,” last year. The single is a track off his Grammy-nominated album, “Un Verano Sin Ti.”

Styles, who released the song “As It Was” last year, beat Bad Bunny for the Album of the Year award with “Harry’s House” at the Grammys in February. Bad Bunny made history by becoming the first artist to have an all-Spanish album nominated in that category, and many fans were disappointed he didn’t take home the prize.

But Bad Bunny’s rep and the visual content company responsible for the image of the tweet insist the reggaeton superstar was not behind the shade.

“Our intention is to create light-hearted designs that embody Bad Bunny’s personality and amplify the experience he presents as a performer,” visual company Sturdy.Co said in a statement, according to Rolling Stone. “The request from the artist during the visuals for ‘El Apagón’ performance was to use the image only and not text from the tweet, which we take responsibility for and correct it for Friday’s performance.”

The statement continued, “These visuals are a celebration of Bad Bunny and his dedication to empowering his native island, Puerto Rico.”

Bad Bunny performed at the Coachella Stage on April 14, 2023, in Indio, California. His rep recently addressed the controversy surrounding a tweet that was displayed on stage during the musician's performance. Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

On Saturday, images from Bad Bunny’s performance circulated online, allegedly showing a glimpse of the musician’s April 21 performance during the second weekend of Coachella. The image shows a supposed tweet that was shown on screens onstage that read: “Sorry Harry. It was a mistake from my team. We love you. <3,” Billboard reported.

A representative for Bad Bunny has not yet responded to a request from HuffPost to confirm the tweet.