Bad Bunny Might Have Just Dissed Harry Styles At Coachella

Bad Bunny seemed to hint at a Harry Styles feud during his Friday night performance at the Coachella music festival.

The reggaeton superstar, who real name is Benito, let fans do the talking when he took aim at the One Direction alum during the Indio, California, gathering.

After the Puerto Rican singer performed “El Apagon,” screens around the stage lit up with a tweet comparing the two artists’ talents.

“Goodnight,” the post read, “benito could do ‘as it was’ but harry could never do ‘el apagon.’”

Bad Bunny performs the Coachella music festival on Friday. He was the first Latino artist to headline the festival. Amy Harris/Invision via Associated Press

The moment made its way online almost immediately, prompting fans to wonder where the bad blood began.

The pop stars were initially pitted against each other at February’s Grammy Awards, where Styles ended up taking home the coveted Album of the Year trophy for his album “Harry’s House.”

Styles raised eyebrows during his acceptance speech, which he ended by saying, “This doesn’t happen to people like me very often.”

Many were rooting for Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti,” which was the first Spanish-language album to be nominated in the category. It was also the most-listened-to album of 2022, according to year-end numbers from tracking firm Luminate.

Harry Styles performs onstage during the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter via Getty Images

The tweet wasn’t the only dig the “Tití Me Preguntó” singer made at Styles while on stage.

Bad Bunny, the first Latino artist to ever headline Coachella, paid tribute to past performers at the start of his set, sharing clips of Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, and The Weeknd. Styles, who was a top-billed performer in 2022, was noticeably absent.

It’s possible the feud has a personal twist.

Bad Bunny’s rumored girlfriend Kendall Jenner was spotted dancing along to his performance, which kicked off just before midnight. The model and Styles were romantically linked on and off from 2013 to 2019.

Bad Bunny touched on his personal life while on stage at Coachella.