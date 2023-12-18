Bad Bunny And Kendall Jenner Break Up After Dating For Less Than A Year: Reports

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have reportedly split, according to several media outlets.
The Grammy-winning Puerto Rican artist, 29, and “The Kardashians” star, 28, broke up less than a year after they initially sparked relationship rumors back in February when they joined Justin and Hailey Bieber on a sweet dinner date in Beverly Hills.
The two were later spotted at Coachella music festival and a Met Gala after-party before seemingly going official with an appearance in the front row of the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week back in September. They appeared in an ad campaign for the fashion house, as well.
Jenner later joined Bad Bunny, whose legal name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, at a “Saturday Night Live” after-party following the rapper’s gig as the show’s host and musical guest in October.
A source close to Jenner told The Messenger that there’s “no bad blood” between the two following their breakup.
“They are even still in contact. Their relationship had been rocky due to their busy schedules,” said the source, noting that the rapper is gearing up for a tour next year and felt the relationship had “truly ran its course.”
The two have also been up to their “own things,” a source told Entertainment Tonight, and knew it “likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship.”
“Kendall’s family still thinks highly of him,” said the source, who noted that the rapper and model want the “best for one another.”
Representatives for Jenner and Bad Bunny did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.