Bad Bunny Has Only 1 Answer To Kendall Jenner Dating Rumors

Bad Bunny released a whopping 23 songs on his Grammy-winning album last year, but when it comes to Kendall Jenner dating rumors, his lips are sealed.

The “Un Verano Sin Ti” musician, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, declined to comment on his rumored romance with the model during an interview with Rolling Stone published on Wednesday.

Advertisement

After Bad Bunny discussed his intentions to protect his privacy and “personal life,” the interviewer asked if he wanted to address his relationship status or Jenner.

“That’s the only answer,” he responded. “In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

The reggaeton superstar went on to criticize the paparazzi and the general lack of privacy in society, which he believes affects everyone.

“Today, everyone’s a paparazzi,” he said. “We’re in the worst time, the worst moment for the privacy of other humans; not just artists, but human beings. Today, no one respects the privacy or life of anyone. There could be someone in line with, I don’t know, weird pants on or something, and someone is there filming them.”

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were photographed together in New York City in May. Gotham via Getty Images

Advertisement

Bad Bunny and Jenner have been spotted in public together on several occasions since rumors that they were dating began swirling back in February.

The reality TV star danced in the crowd at the musician’s historic Coachella performance in April. Last month, the pair sat courtside together at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Jenner offered a similar response to Bad Bunny’s when asked about him for a separate profile.

She explained to The Wall Street Journal in an article published Wednesday that she’s keeping her romantic life out of the spotlight.