Bad Bunny Makes Grammys History With First Spanish-Language Album Of The Year Nomination

Bad Bunny is soaring to historic levels yet again.

On Tuesday, the Puerto Rican musician earned an Album of the Year nomination for the 2023 Grammy Awards for his 2022 album, “Un Verano Sin Ti.”

The popular album marks the first-ever all-Spanish album to snag the honor in the Grammys’ 65-year history.

The “Me Porto Bonito” singer is also nominated in the categories for Best Pop Solo Recording and Best Música Urbana Album.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers”; Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House”; Lizzo’s “Special”; Mary J. Blige’s deluxe “Good Morning Gorgeous”; Brandi Carlile’s “In These Silent Days”; Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres”; and ABBA’s first LP in 40 years, “Voyage,” are also nominated in the coveted category.

Only two Latin artists, Santana and Cardi B, have taken home the Album of the Year award in the show’s history. In 2000, Santana won with “Supernatural,” and in 2019, Cardi B scored the distinction for “Invasion of Privacy.”

Though the “Diles” musician was snubbed from the award show’s other major four categories, he is fully loaded with nominations at the 2023 Latin Grammys. He is the most-nominated artist for those awards this year with 10 nods, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

“Un Verano Sin Ti” also just made history as the first-ever album to be nominated for Album of the Year at both the Grammys and the Latin Grammys.

Bad Bunny, already a four-time Latin Grammy and two-time Grammy winner, was also recently announced as Apple Music’s first Latino Artist of the Year,

“Released this past May, ‘Un Verano Sin Ti,’ the artist’s sixth project in four years, is Apple Music’s most streamed album of 2022 and now the biggest Latin album of all time,” the company said in a news release.

Earlier this year, Bad Bunny scored yet another historic accomplishment after he was announced as Marvel’s first Latino lead in a live-action movie with the Spider-Man spinoff “El Muerto,” about the adventures of a superpowered luchador.

In the comics, El Muerto’s civilian identity is a masked wrestler named Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez, whose superpowers are passed down to him from previous generations. El Muerto squares off with Spider-Man in a charity wrestling match and nearly manages to unmask the wall-crawler.

“El Muerto” is scheduled to hit theaters on Jan. 12, 2024.