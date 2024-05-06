EntertainmentMet GalaBad Bunny

Bad Bunny’s Wild Met Gala Shoes Prove Men’s Fashion Doesn’t Need To Be A Snooze

Whatever shoes you expected... these aren't them.
Jazmin Tolliver
By 

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Bad Bunny is a breath of fresh air at this year’s Met Gala.

After social media users on X (formerly Twitter) slammed the lack of creativity among men’s fashion at Monday’s coveted New York City event, the Grammy-winning artist stepped into the chat to silence the internet.

On Monday, the “Monaco” crooner, 30, hit the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a custom Maison Margiela navy pinstripe suit with white threads and red stripes.

He nailed the evening’s theme of “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” and its “Garden of Time” dress code with the perfect accessory, a fabric floral arrangement, which he held with a leather-gloved hand.

But what really stole the show were his black-and-white Bolero shoes, which resembled hoofs.

Bad Bunny paired his sophisticated look with an oversized beret and diamond-shaped shades.

Bad Bunny sporting enchanting white-and-black Bolero shoes Monday at the 2024 Met Gala.
Bad Bunny sporting enchanting white-and-black Bolero shoes Monday at the 2024 Met Gala.
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Social media users on X gushed over the Puerto Rican singer’s bold style.

The “Bullet Train” star’s head-turning look is just what the internet needed after many complained on X that the Met Gala should “ban” men from wearing basic suits.

Check out all the Met Gala looks here.

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot