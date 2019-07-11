COMEDY

Bad Lip Reading Reveals What Donald Trump Really Mutters To Leaders Like Putin

Kim Jong Un and Justin Trudeau also appear in the new Trump-trolling video -- as does the president's daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Satirical YouTube channel Bad Lip Reading has unleashed another President Donald Trump-trolling clip on the world.

Its new video uses clever editing to reimagine the conversations Trump had with other political leaders during last month’s G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan ― and “reveals” how his later impromptu meet-and-greet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un also went down.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who joked with Trump at the summit about election interference and getting rid of journalists, makes several appearances in the montage that was shared online Wednesday.

As does Trump’s daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, and the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Check out the clip here:

