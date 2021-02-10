This Bad Lip Reading Of The NFL Is A Comedy Touchdown

Bad Lip Reading has returned with another comedic interpretation of the NFL.
The YouTube channel’s satirical reimagining of the 2020-2021 season sees trash-talking from players soaring to new levels.
It’s infinitely more entertaining than Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
See the channel put words and lyrics into players’ mouths here:
