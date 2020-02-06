ENTERTAINMENT

Bad Lip Reading Imagines What Really Went Down During NFL's 100th Season

The satirical YouTube channel celebrated the league's landmark year in its typical mocking way.

Bad Lip Reading is putting words into the mouths of the NFL’s finest yet again.

The satirical YouTube channel released its annual spoof roundup of the league on Wednesday ― and its commemoration of the NFL’s landmark centenary season garnered more than 1.1 million views in its first 12 hours online.

Find out what really didn’t go down among players, coaches and officials in the video here:

Check out the 2019 review here:

And the 2018 video here:

