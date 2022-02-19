Super Weird Aaron Rodgers Moment Ends Bad Lip Reading’s NFL Season Review

The 2021-22 NFL season is over and it’s that time, once again, for Bad Lip Reading’s interpretation of what didn’t really go down.

The YouTube channel put words into the mouths of players, coaches and more ― transforming their televised comments and asides into hilarious bits.

It ends with a surreal moment involving Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, named Most Valuable Player while being enmeshed in controversy over his misleading COVID vaccination comments, appearing to talk about “one plus one’s one.”