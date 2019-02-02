NFL Bad Lip Reading Is The Hilarious Warm-Up For The Super Bowl

Warm up for Sunday’s Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams with Bad Lip Reading’s amusing summary of the 2018-2019 NFL season.

As has become an annual tradition, the YouTube channel’s editing wizards spliced and diced clips ― and added their own audio ― to reveal what really gets said by coaches and players on the field.

Check out this year’s video here:

And compare it to the channel’s previous efforts below: