Good things come to those who wait.

And President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address has finally been given the spoof treatment from YouTube channel Bad Lip Reading.

Trump previews his tweets to bewildered lawmakers, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) tells Vice President Mike Pence what she really thinks about the president (after ripping up a copy of his address) in the parody video released online Thursday.

Check out the video here:

And the channel’s reworking of Trump’s 2019 address to both houses of Congress here: