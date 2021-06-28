Got Bad Posture? Try These Expert-Approved Products To Improve It.

An “Oops, you’re slouching” reminder app

You try to keep your shoulders back, but hours into your workday it’s inevitable that you will forget. The Upright GO S is a posture-training device that attaches to your back via a hypoallergenic adhesive. The device is outfitted with a smart sensor and gives off a gentle vibration to alert you whenever you are slouching. The device connects to an app and allows you to track your daily progress by showing you statistics, such as when you slouched during the day and how many minutes of good posture you logged.