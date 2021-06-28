Got Bad Posture? Try These Expert-Approved Products To Improve It.

When the pandemic struck, those unaccustomed to working at home found themselves scrambling to put together makeshift workstations. Many spent the past year-plus using laptops on the couch, hunching over a tablet at the kitchen table or looking down at their phones while simultaneously trying to help their kids stay engaged in virtual school.
But now we’re feeling the effects of those bad work setups we thought we’d been getting away with. And even some seasoned work-from-homers aren’t doing things in a posture-friendly manner.
“People working from home may still not have their home office in an ergonomic fashion, and extended time on a laptop causes too much flexion of the spine and too much sitting ― both are detrimental for health maintenance,” said Amir Vokshoor, a spinal neurosurgeon and chief of spine at Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California.
This can also lead to back pain, tech neck and poor posture, he added. But the good news is that these issues can often be reversed. Here are 12 products that can help improve them.
