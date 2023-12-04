This Shocking Docuseries Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

“Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
The new docuseries focuses on Paolo Macchiarini, a once-celebrated Swiss-Italian thoracic surgeon who harbored deadly secrets. All three episodes premiered on the platform on Nov. 29.
In addition to medical malpractice and fraud, “Bad Surgeon” also explores Macchiarini’s romantic romantic deception in his relationship with news producer Benita Alexander.
Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services including Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Paramount+.
One of the top shows on Max is the new comedy series “Bookie.”
Starring Sebastian Maniscalco, the show follows a bookmaker in Los Angeles as he navigates new career challenges amid the legalization of sports gambling. The first two episodes dropped on Nov. 30, with the subsequent six set to be released in pairs over the next three Thursdays.
A true crime docuseries is also trending on Hulu. “Wild Crime: Blood Mountain” explores the 2008 murder of Meredith Emerson, who went missing while hiking with her dog in Georgia.
The four-part story is the latest installment in the “Wild Crime” series, which centers around crimes that occur in state and national parks across the U.S.
“The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” is a seven-episode miniseries on Amazon Prime Video.
Based on a novel by Australian author Holly Ringland, the drama follows an orphaned girl who moves in with her estranged grandmother (played by Sigourney Weaver).
One of the top shows on Disney+ right now is “Bluey,” an Australian animated show for preschool audiences.
A favorite of critics and parents, the series chronicles the adventures of a six-year-old puppy who lives with her parents and sister. “Bluey” touches on themes like mental health, empathy, imagination and more.
