“Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This four-part docuseries about a vegan restaurateur’s fraud joins the slew of new scammer-themed shows and movies that streaming services have been steadily churning out this year ― including “Inventing Anna,” “The Dropout,” “The Tinder Swindler” and “WeCrashed.” But “Bad Vegan” brings new elements to the genre with demons, dog immortality and Alec Baldwin.

A new reality competition show takes the second spot in the ranking. Inspired by a popular meme, “Is It Cake?” puts bakers’ skills to the test as they compete to create the most realistic-looking illusion cake (i.e., a cake that is a replica of a non-cake item).

Other interesting shows that are trending on the platform include the “Big Mouth” spinoff “Human Resources” ― an animated workplace comedy featuring some of the characters from the original series ― and the revived British crime drama “Top Boy.” Both premiered on March 18.

And the only show not produced or exclusively distributed by Netflix in the ranking is “Good Girls,” the four-season NBC show about suburban mom friends turning to a life of crime.

