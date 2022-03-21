Home & Living

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Bad Vegan'

A meme-inspired competition show and revived British crime drama are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This four-part docuseries about a vegan restaurateur’s fraud joins the slew of new scammer-themed shows and movies that streaming services have been steadily churning out this year ― including “Inventing Anna,” “The Dropout,” “The Tinder Swindler” and “WeCrashed.” But “Bad Vegan” brings new elements to the genre with demons, dog immortality and Alec Baldwin.

A new reality competition show takes the second spot in the ranking. Inspired by a popular meme, “Is It Cake?” puts bakers’ skills to the test as they compete to create the most realistic-looking illusion cake (i.e., a cake that is a replica of a non-cake item).

"Bad Vegan" on Netflix.
Netflix
"Bad Vegan" on Netflix.

Other interesting shows that are trending on the platform include the “Big Mouth” spinoff “Human Resources” ― an animated workplace comedy featuring some of the characters from the original series ― and the revived British crime drama “Top Boy.” Both premiered on March 18.

And the only show not produced or exclusively distributed by Netflix in the ranking is “Good Girls,” the four-season NBC show about suburban mom friends turning to a life of crime.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Love Is Blind” (Netflix)

9. “Life After Death With Tyler Henry” (Netflix)

8. “Top Boy” (Netflix)

7. “Pieces of Her” (Netflix)

6. “Human Resources” (Netflix)

5. “The Last Kingdom” (Netflix)

4. “Good Girls”

3. “Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

2. “Is It Cake?” (Netflix)

1. “Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.” (Netflix)

NetflixStreaming Services

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Is There Any Way To Reduce Your Risk Of Long COVID If You Get Sick?

Style & Beauty

Dermatologists Share The Secrets To Getting Rid Of Dark Undereye Circles

Food & Drink

This Investor Left Wall Street To Make Life Better For People With Food Allergies

Relationships

24 Awkward Moment Comics That Will Make You Say, ‘I’ve Been There’

Work/Life

7 Ways Your Commute Is Wrecking Your Health And Relationships

Food & Drink

These Are The Best Cheeses For Grilled Cheese

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

24 Rechargeable Sex Toys That Can (Probably) Outlast You

Shopping

45 Useful Things To Keep In Your Car So You'll Always Be Ready To Hit The Road

Shopping

This $10 Cleaning Kit Will Finally Get All The Gunk Out Of Your AirPods

Shopping

If You're Tough On Your Stuff, You'll Dig These 33 Things Built To Last A Really Long Time

Shopping

24 Baby Products Parent Reviewers Have Said Are 'Must-Haves'

Shopping

Here's Everything You Need To Clean Your House From Top To Bottom For Spring

Shopping

Just 22 Things That Are Great For Anyone With A Pet To Own

Travel

One Of The Most Basic Hotel Amenities Is Disappearing

Shopping

7 Products You Need If Your Shower Drain Keeps Getting Clogged With Hair

Shopping

The One Item That'll Make Your Next Move SO Much Easier

Shopping

Unexpected Stores With Cool Sneakers, According To Women Sneakerheads

Food & Drink

I Left My Career In Corporate Finance To Teach The Art Of Bread Baking

Shopping

14 Easy Ways To Make Sustainable Bathroom Swaps

Travel

How To Calm Anxiety During Turbulence, According To Flight Attendants

Shopping

A Podiatrist Reveals The Best Walking Sandals You Can Buy

Shopping

Supportive Swimwear For Big Boobs That Won't Have You Flashing Everyone At The Beach

Food & Drink

I Tried The Grated Egg Avocado Toast From TikTok. Here's What You Should Know.

Style & Beauty

Exhausted Moms Share Their Hacks For Getting Dressed While Running On Empty

Shopping

Cat-Grooming Experts Reveal Exactly What They Use To Keep Cats Looking Good

Wellness

6 Surprising Symptoms Of Multiple Sclerosis

Shopping

The Best Kitchen Tools Under $25, According To Chefs

Shopping

31 Products You'll Never Want To Step Foot On An Airplane Without Ever Again

Travel

12 Mistakes People Make When Renting A Car

Travel

It's A Tough Time To Be A 'Disney Gay'

Wellness

Got Brain Fog Because Of Long COVID? Here's Why And How To Cope.

Shopping

Just 40 Things Under $25 To Help You Upgrade Your Home

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Sunday Riley Super Duo Is As Good As Everyone Says

Shopping

You Can't Have Healthy Hair Without A Healthy Scalp. Here Are 7 Products To Help.

Shopping

How To Dress Like Rihanna At Fashion Week In Your Everyday Life

Home & Living

This British Historical Fiction Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix

Wellness

We're Not Prepared For The Next Pandemic Phase: Dealing With Long COVID

Home & Living

15 Funny Tweets About The Hell Of Losing An Hour Of Sleep For Daylight Saving

Work/Life

Is It OK To Tell Your Boss That You're Unhappy At Work?