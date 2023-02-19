What's Hot

EntertainmentFashionred carpetBAFTA Awards

See All The Best (And Wildest) BAFTA 2023 Red Carpet Looks

Celebrities including Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Florence Pugh and Kate Middleton were out in force at the British awards show.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Anya Taylor-Joy, Viola Davis and Michelle Yeoh at the 2023 BAFTAs.
Anya Taylor-Joy, Viola Davis and Michelle Yeoh at the 2023 BAFTAs.
Getty

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood and across the pond glammed up Sunday night for the British Academy Film Awards.

With awards season well underway, stars embraced the glitz and glamour on the red carpet at the 2023 BAFTAs at Royal Albert Hall in London, which saw the likes of Viola Davis, Michelle Yeoh, Anya Taylor-Joy, Florence Pugh, the Princess of Wales and more.

See their looks below.

Neil Mockford via Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
Cate Blanchett
John Phillips/BAFTA via Getty Images
Florence Pugh
Scott Garfitt via Getty Images
Michelle Yeoh
Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith
Joe Maher/BAFTA via Getty Images
Anya Taylor-Joy
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales
Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA via Getty Images
Alison Hammond
Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA via Getty Images
Angela Bassett
Neil Mockford via Getty Images
Ana de Armas
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Emma Thompson
John Phillips/BAFTA via Getty Images
Austin Butler
Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA via Getty Images
Sophie Turner
Joe Maher/BAFTA via Getty Images
Danielle Deadwyler
John Phillips/BAFTA via Getty Images
Gwendoline Christie
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Lily James
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
Colin Farrell
Neil Mockford via Getty Images
Sheila Atim
ISABEL INFANTES via Getty Images
Nicola Coughlan
Dominic Lipinski via Getty Images
Ke Huy Quan
