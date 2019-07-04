Bag Of Human Bones Found At New Jersey Snack Stand

1 / 7 1. The Caged Graves

Protection from grave robbers, especially medical students, is the reason most commonly suggested for the cages over two graves near Catawissa, Pennsylvania. But why would these women—sisters-in-law who died within days of one another in a remote mountain town—be targeted? Why did only these two graves need protection? Was it because of who they were, or how they died? And why was such a permanent solution needed for what was, presumably, only a temporary danger?

Bob Salerni