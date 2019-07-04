Bag Of Human Bones Found At New Jersey Snack Stand

A bag of bones found at a New Jersey snack stand earlier this week contains real human remains, authorities say.
Employees at the State Line Lookout snack stand in Alpine made the chilling discovery as they arrived for work Monday morning, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.
The plastic bag was left hanging from a door, and employees contacted police when they realized it appeared to contain bones.
Authorities confirmed Wednesday that the bones were human remains, the North Jersey Record reports.
An investigation into the discovery is ongoing.
The person who left the plastic bag on the snack stand’s door, who is not currently a suspect, reportedly directed police to other bones and “personal items” nearby.
The bones will be submitted for DNA testing, then cross-checked with a missing persons database, according to the Record.
The State Line Lookout snack stand is located at a popular scenic overlook on the Palisades Interstate Parkway, about half a mile south of the New Jersey-New York state line.