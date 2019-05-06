He’s turning the tarmac into a dance party.

Luu Vailuu, a baggage handler for Hawaiian Airlines, went viral recently for the moves he put on for a jet at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, BuzzFeed reported.

Passenger Tiffany Gataniss took video of one of Vailuu’s routines and posted it last week.

Once Vailuu noticed he was being watched, he went to work with strutting, twirling choreography. “He’s going to be famous,” one passenger seems to say, laughing. “I’m gonna pee myself.”

Vailuu told BuzzFeed it was all in a day’s work. “Every time I do something I always see a phone sticking out,” he said.

Here’s another clip posted the same day.

He’s got a kick, too.

And, of course, there was the almost-requisite request that Ellen DeGeneres invite Vailuu onto her show.

@TheEllenShow bring him on the show — Lulu B (@lubxtch) May 5, 2019

The 23-year-old Vailuu’s airport duties as a ramp agent include loading baggage and directing planes to their gate, but maybe he’s got another calling. He told BuzzFeed he wants to be a backup dancer.

“Live life like there’s no tomorrow,” he wrote on his Instagram.