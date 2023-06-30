HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

What one person might value or require from their luggage could be wholly different from another, and carry-on bags are no exception. Personally, I find myself craving a new carry-on bag every few years as my needs and style evolve. And while I love my trusty Paravel, I’ve been considering adding a more lightweight option to my travel repertoire.

Advertisement

I scoured the internet for various bags at a range of price points and kept finding myself coming back to the surprisingly humble Baggu Cloud carry-on bag. I was intrigued by its packable design, classically soft Baggu fabric and simple silhouette. I’d heard rumblings of its greatness from people who use it to travel, as a grocery tote and even as a diaper bag, and I’m pleased to report that the rumors were all true: This is an indispensable, must-have travel bag. It’s the perfect combination of a weekender and a carry-on.

Baggu The Baggu Cloud carry-on bag in black and green.

Advertisement

Aptly named, the Cloud carry-on is almost suspiciously feather-light, at a mere 20 ounces. It’s made with recycled heavyweight nylon that is designed to withstand tears and a carry surprising amount of weight, without dragging you down. The interior is delightfully roomy. It has two large exterior pockets, a detachable interior zip pouch, a top zip closure and a trolley sleeve so you can slip it over the handle of other luggage pieces — an essential feature for a carry-on bag, in my opinion. And since it folds down to a small square, you can pack it away when it’s not in use. It doesn’t get much more convenient than that.

Recently, my parents were in need of new carry-on bags for their 40th-anniversary trip. A portion of their journey included traveling on small propeller planes with strict weight requirements, making an ultra-light carry-on bag a non-negotiable. Luckily for them, my months of anticipatory research had already led me to the ideal option.

They were able to use their Cloud bags with ease for the duration of their trip and were thrilled with just about every design feature. My mom explained that they were only allowed to bring 15 pounds of luggage on smaller flights, so they needed to be able to pack as much as possible without worrying about the added weight of the bag itself. “We were able to fit two pairs of shoes, three days’ worth of clothing (including multiple layers per day), toiletries, cameras and binoculars in our Cloud carry-on bags,” she said.

My dad also mentioned that the bags came in handy on the days that they weren’t using them as their sole luggage items. My parents used the bags to hold dirty laundry during multi-day stays and were able to easily pack them away in their regular luggage when not in use. They both noted that the bags were easy to carry, largely in part to both how light they are and the wide, soft straps.

If you’ve been hemming and hawing over whether a new carry-on bag is in your future, take this as a sign. The bag has a mid-range price point that makes it a lot more accessible than similar styles, but doesn’t sacrifice utility or quality. You need to move fast, though, as the Cloud carry-ons are constantly selling out, with good reason. Currently, you can get them in an avocado green or black color at Baggu or in black at Urban Outfitters.