10 Bags On Sale For Under $100 During The Nordstrom Winter Sale

Nordstrom’s Winter Sale is going on right now, which means everything ― from shoes and dresses to home items ― is 40 percent off through Sunday.

And there are lots of cute bags sitting in the sale section just begging to find their forever home. (We even found bags under $25.) We’re eyeing this red faux leather shoulder bag that will make a serious statement on the sidewalk, as well as this tan faux leather belt bag that’ll be perfect for rooftop bars and summer vacays.

We’ve rounded up 10 bags under $100 during the Nordstrom Winter Sale so you can start transitioning your spring wardrobe sooner rather than later: