HuffPost Finds

10 Bags On Sale For Under $100 During The Nordstrom Winter Sale

We found purses for as low as $19.

Nordstrom’s Winter Sale is going on right now, which means everything ― from shoes and dresses to home items ― is 40 percent off through Sunday.

And there are lots of cute bags sitting in the sale section just begging to find their forever home. (We even found bags under $25.) We’re eyeing this red faux leather shoulder bag that will make a serious statement on the sidewalk, as well as this tan faux leather belt bag that’ll be perfect for rooftop bars and summer vacays.

We’ve rounded up 10 bags under $100 during the Nordstrom Winter Sale so you can start transitioning your spring wardrobe sooner rather than later:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Topshop Demi Faux Leather Shoulder Bag
Nordstrom
Originally $48, on sale for $29
2
Sole Society Marah Faux Leather Backpack
Nordstrom
Originally $70,on sale for $42.
3
Frye Leather Belt Bag
Nordstrom
Originally $158, on sale for $95
4
This Estella Bartless Loman Faux Leather Saddle Bag
Nordstrom
Originally $89, on sale for $53
5
Yoki Bags Flat Faux Leather Clutch
Nordstrom
Originally $32, on sale for $19
6
Treasure & Bond Faux Leather Belt Bag
Nordstrom
Originally $59, on sale for $35
7
Sole Society Loray Faux Fur Bag
Nordstrom
Originally $50, on sale for $30
8
Nordstrom Bailey Genuine Calf Hair Clutch
Nordstrom
Originally $89, on sale for $53
9
Topshop Cindy Net Tote Bag
Nordstrom
Originally $55, on sale for $33
10
This Topshop Blair Circle Bag
Nordstrom
Originally $48, on sale for $24

BROWSE MORE SALE BAGS AT NORDSTROM

shoppablenordstromfinds stylefinds sale