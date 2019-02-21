10 Bags On Sale For Under $100 During The Nordstrom Winter Sale

Nordstrom’s Winter Sale is going on right now, which means everything ― from shoes and dresses to home items ― is 40 percent off through Sunday.
And there are lots of cute bags sitting in the sale section just begging to find their forever home. (We even found bags under $25.) We’re eyeing this red faux leather shoulder bag that will make a serious statement on the sidewalk, as well as this tan faux leather belt bag that’ll be perfect for rooftop bars and summer vacays.
We’ve rounded up 10 bags under $100 during the Nordstrom Winter Sale so you can start transitioning your spring wardrobe sooner rather than later:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
1
Topshop Demi Faux Leather Shoulder Bag
Nordstrom
2
Sole Society Marah Faux Leather Backpack
Nordstrom
3
Frye Leather Belt Bag
Nordstrom
4
This Estella Bartless Loman Faux Leather Saddle Bag
Nordstrom
5
Yoki Bags Flat Faux Leather Clutch
Nordstrom
6
Treasure & Bond Faux Leather Belt Bag
Nordstrom
7
Sole Society Loray Faux Fur Bag
Nordstrom
8
Nordstrom Bailey Genuine Calf Hair Clutch
Nordstrom
9
Topshop Cindy Net Tote Bag
Nordstrom
10
This Topshop Blair Circle Bag
Nordstrom