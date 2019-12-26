HuffPost Finds

The Best Bags And Purses To Snatch Up From Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

Get up to 50% off on totes, backpacks and handbags at Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is here and while there are plenty of deals on midi dresses and boots, there’s nothing like a statement making handbag to elevate your entire outfit.

We found everything from practical backpacks to petite handbags from brands like Coach, Rebecca Minkoff and Matt & Nat. There are trending styles like mock-croc patterns and saddle bag silhouettes, in eye-catching reds and warm neutrals. We’re obsessing over this functional Madewell tote bag that’s currently 40% off and this glam fringe bag that’s perfect for any New Year’s Eve party.

We’ve rounded up the best bags to buy during the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale below:

1
Coach Nomad Leather Shoulder/Crossbody Hobo
Nordstrom
Normally $395, get it on sale for $197 at Nordstrom.
2
Botkier Lennox Leather Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
Normally $198, get it on sale for $119 at Nordstrom.
3
BP Center Seam Faux Leather Tote
Nordstrom
Normally $79, get it on sale for $47 at Nordstrom.
4
Madewell The Mini Transport Duffle Bag
Nordstrom
Normally $148, get it on sale for $89 at Nordstrom.
5
Sondra Roberts Faux Leather Bucket Bag
Nordstrom
Normally $98, get it on sale for $54 at Nordstrom.
6
BP Embossed Faux Leather Shoulder Bag
Nordstrom
Normally $59, get it on sale for $35 at Nordstrom.
7
Sole Society Faux Leather Phone Wallet
Nordstrom
Normally $40, get it on sale for $24 at Nordstrom.
8
Treasure & Bond Findley Leather Tote
Nordstrom
Normally $179, get it on sale for $107 at Nordstrom.
9
Vince Camuto Tal Croc Embossed Leather Shoulder Bag
Nordstrom
Normally $228, get it on sale for $136 at Nordstrom.
10
Mali + Lili Tina Leopard Print & Vegan Leather Reversible Tote
Nordstrom
Normally $78, get it on sale for $47 at Nordstrom.
11
Matt & Nat Mini Brave Faux Leather Backpack
Nordstrom
Normally $120, get it on sale for $72 at Nordstrom.
12
Topshop Millie Mesh Shoulder Bag
Nordstrom
Normally $48, get it on sale for $24 at Nordstrom.
13
Urban Originals Avalanche Vegan Leather Tote
Nordstrom
Normally $108, get it on sale for $65 at Nordstrom.
14
Rebecca Minkoff Small Stella Embossed Leather North/South Tote
Nordstrom
Normally $248, get it on sale for $124 at Nordstrom.
